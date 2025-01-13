Actor and filmmaker Mel Gibson has revealed the complete destruction of his Malibu mansion in the recent Los Angeles wildfires, calling for accountability from leaders he believes failed to act effectively, quipping that California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass should "spend less on hair gel." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking to Fox News, the Braveheart star shared his devastation and described the tragic losses endured by his family and others affected by the disaster.

"There's nothing left," Gibson stated somberly, recounting the harrowing experience. He was recording a podcast with Joe Rogan when the flames engulfed his property. While feeling "a little tense" during the discussion, he remained reassured knowing his family was safe and that a few essential items, including passports, were saved.

However, Gibson lamented the loss of irreplaceable items in the blaze. “Works of art, photographs, rare books… some of them dating back to 1600," he explained, were among the belongings destroyed. Despite this, he acknowledged that such possessions were “only things," focusing instead on the emotional toll of the disaster. “It’s tragic, and it makes you really sad," he said.

Criticism of authorities Gibson didn’t hold back in his criticism of local and state leadership, accusing officials of being unprepared and negligent. “Apparently, some people were asleep on the job, mainly our leaders," he remarked. His frustration was evident as he emphasized the impact on the community. “That’s something they have to live with. Kids are traumatised. Someone should answer for it."

When asked directly about California Governor Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, Gibson didn't mince words. "Spend less on hair gel," he quipped, a sharp jab that highlighted his dissatisfaction with their priorities.

Wildfires devastate celebrity homes The wildfires, which have ravaged Los Angeles in recent weeks, have destroyed the homes of several celebrities. In addition to Gibson, stars including Paris Hilton, Billy Crystal, Miles Teller, and reality TV personalities Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag have also lost their residences.