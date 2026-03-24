Mel Schilling cause of death: How did the Married At First Sight star die?

Television personality Mel Schilling has died, weeks after sharing an update about her health. The news comes shortly after she disclosed that her cancer had metastasised to her brain.

What was Mel Schilling's cause of death? In a statement, her husband Gareth confirmed the news, saying she “passed away peacefully today, surrounded by love.” No further details about the immediate cause of death have been shared publicly, though Schilling had been open about her illness in recent months.

Schilling, best known for her role as a relationship expert on the reality television series Married at First Sight (Mafs), had revealed that she was diagnosed with colon cancer in December 2023. She had been undergoing treatment since then and had spoken candidly about her experience with the disease.

Earlier in March, she shared that her condition had worsened. According to Schilling, her cancer had spread to her brain, affecting the left side, and she said there was “nothing further” that medical professionals could do to treat it. The update marked a significant and emotional moment, as she acknowledged the limits of available treatment.

Also Read | Married At First Sight star Mel Schilling dies at 54 after cancer battle

She also detailed the extent of her medical care, explaining that she had completed 16 cycles of chemotherapy. This was followed by radiotherapy, which she underwent while continuing to film for MAFS. Her decision to keep working during treatment reflected her commitment to the show and her role on it.

Schilling first joined the cast of Married at First Sight in Australia in 2016, where she became a familiar face to viewers as part of the expert panel. Over time, she also appeared in the UK edition of the programme, which is broadcast on E4, further expanding her presence with audiences beyond Australia.

In addition to her television work, Schilling had recently spoken about stepping back from her professional commitments. She had earlier declared her intention to withdraw from the Australian iteration of the show after serving 12 seasons on the expert panel. The decision came amid her ongoing health struggles.

Also Read | James van der Beek opens up after shock stage 3 colon cancer diagnosis

Her openness about her diagnosis and treatment resonated with many, as she continued to share updates with honesty and clarity. Her death has prompted an outpouring of messages from viewers and colleagues who followed her journey both on and off screen.