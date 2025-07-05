Melania copies Trump’s signature dance as first couple marks Fourth of July at White House | Watch

First Lady Melania Trump marked the Fourth of July celebrations by joining President Donald Trump in his signature dance on the White House balcony, a moment that quickly gained traction on social media.

The “Trump Dance,” often performed by the former president at his campaign rallies to hits like the “YMCA,” involves rhythmically punching the air and swaying his hips. On Friday night, Trump showed his familiar moves when Melania joined in, waving her open palms and bouncing on her feet, while Trump watched on affectionately.

The celebration coincided with Trump signing the sweeping “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” into law, as America marked its 249th Independence Day.

The First Couple’s lively moment captured the attention of netizens, who flooded social media with praise. “SO deserve this moment,” one supporter wrote. Another added, “A true leader and definitely for the American people! America First!” A third person commented, “Absolutely love how he pulls her in close and kisses her. ❤️”

“Our First Lady is absolutely radiant! She’s glowing. She never glowed like that in the first term,” another user remarked.

The dance has also gained popularity beyond political rallies. Supporters have used it to celebrate key moments, such as a flash mob in Staten Island following Trump’s re-election in November. The energetic moves have even been adopted as a victory dance by athletes in the UFC and WWE.