Melania met Donald Trump through Epstein social circle? Trump biographer drops bombshell claim

Donald Trump biographer Michael Wolff has suggested that First Lady Melania Trump may have had closer ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein than previously known. Wolff reportedly claimed Melania was “very involved” in Epstein’s social scene and suggested that it was through this network that she met Donald Trump.

“She’s introduced by a model agent, both of whom Trump and Epstein are involved with. She’s introduced to Trump that way. Epstein [knew] her well,” Wolff was quoted as saying by The Daily Beast in a podcast interview.

“She never s by his side” Wolff also spoke about the First Lady’s recurring absence from her husband’s legal and political battles, asserting that she often keeps a calculated distance.

“She never is by his side,” Wolff said according to the news outlet. Referring to Donald Trump’s many courtroom appearances, Wolff added: “She shows up once. I report in my book that one of the aides approached her and she said, ‘Nice try,’ and then laughed.”

White House hits back In response to the allegations, the Trump campaign issued a scathing rebuttal, the report stated. White House Communications Director Steven Cheung dismissed Wolff’s claims and attacked his credibility.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud,” Cheung said in a statement as quoted. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Melania denies Epstein link in book Melania Trump, who has generally avoided public comment on the matter, recently shared a two-page excerpt from her bestselling memoir "Melania", in which she refutes any suggestion that Epstein played a role in her meeting Trump.

In the excerpt posted last week, she wrote that she met Donald Trump at Manhattan’s Kit Kat Club, not through Epstein’s circle.

Epstein case remains a flashpoint The Trump administration has been under scrutiny over any potential connections to Epstein, particularly after a July 6 memo from the Department of Justice and FBI reaffirmed that Epstein died by suicide in jail while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019. The report also reiterated that no “client list” of co-conspirators exists — a point frequently challenged by Trump’s MAGA base.

