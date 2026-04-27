Melania slams Jimmy Kimmel over ‘widow’ joke days before Washington shooting attack, demands accountability from ABC

US First Lady Melania Trump has sharply criticised late-night host Jimmy Kimmel over comments made on his show, accusing him of promoting divisive and harmful rhetoric.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Melania Trump said: “Kimmel’s hateful and violent rhetoric is intended to divide our country. His monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America.”

She further called for action by the broadcaster, adding: “People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate.”

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Calls out ABC over ‘protection’ of host The First Lady also targeted the network airing Kimmel’s show, accusing it of shielding him from accountability.

“A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him,” she said.

“Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand. How many times will ABC’s leadership enable Kimmel’s atrocious behavior at the expense of our community.”

Kimmel's controversial monologue The criticism comes after a recent episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! in which Kimmel mocked a high-profile Washington, D.C. dinner event ahead of its scheduled date.

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During his monologue, Kimmel joked about the First Lady, saying: “Our first lady, Melania, is here. Look at Melania, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

White House shooting incident days later Days after the televised remarks, a gunman opened fire at the annual Washington, D.C. event. Authorities later apprehended the suspect at the scene.

US Attorney General Todd Blanche said investigators believe the 31-year-old suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, was targeting members of President Donald Trump’s administration.

History of controversy and on-air tensions Kimmel has previously faced backlash for controversial comments. His show was temporarily taken off air in September last year following remarks about right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk’s killing, though the suspension was later lifted.

Despite the controversy, Kimmel and ABC extended their contract just months after his return, securing Jimmy Kimmel Live! through May 2027.

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Ongoing feud with Trump The latest episode adds to an ongoing war of words between Kimmel and President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly criticised the host in public appearances.