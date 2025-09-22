Melania Trump ‘absent’ from Charlie Kirk memorial service? List of key figures missing from high-profile event

US President Donald Trump on Sunday praised conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a "martyr for American freedom" and pledged to continue his legacy.

Trump said, “The violence comes largely from the left,” offering no substantiation.

Who remained absent from Charlie Kirk's memorial service? However, the First Lady was notably absent from the packed State Farm Stadium, where thousands gathered to honour the late conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Her absence was especially noticeable amid the presence of high-ranking figures such as US President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and several prominent Republicans.

Others who were also absent included Ivanka Trump, the President's daughter, and FBI Chief Kash Patel.

Who attended the memorial? Among those in attendance were Kirk’s widow and Turning Point USA Chair Erika Kirk, Vice President JD Vance, Elon Musk, U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, and conservative personality Mikey McCoy.

Also present were U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr., and Franz Turek, a close friend of Kirk who was just 25 feet (8 meters) away when the shooting occurred.

Notable cultural figures such as Christian musicians Kari Jobe, Carnes and Cody Carnes, as well as former Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, also attended.

Elon Musk meets Donald Trump Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Trump were seated together in a private suite, where President Trump and other officials watched the memorial program from behind bulletproof glass.

Throughout the service, Trump and Musk were seen chatting and engaging with each other, with their interaction even being highlighted in social media posts from official White House accounts.

Donald Trump Jr. addressed the crowd, referring to Kirk as his “younger brother,” underscoring the deep personal and political bonds many shared with the late activist.

Kirk's legacy Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot by a single bullet while responding to an audience question during a campus event in Utah. A 22-year-old student from a local technical college has been charged with the murder. While the motive remains unclear, investigators are examining text messages the suspect allegedly sent to a friend and engravings found on four bullet casings—symbols and phrases that experts say could be tied to either left- or right-wing ideologies.

Kirk had long been a polarising figure.

Civil rights groups frequently criticised him for rhetoric they characterised as racist, anti-immigrant, transphobic, and misogynistic. In contrast, his supporters viewed him as a bold defender of conservative values and a staunch advocate for free speech.

Charlie Kirk was a martyr for American freedom.

Axios reported that the conservative activist is set to be buried in Phoenix, Arizona, the city he considered his adoptive hometown. Authorities have not provided any official word on whether the memorial service will feature an open casket.

(With inputs from agencies)