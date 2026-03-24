Melania Trump attends her own global summit for just 7 minutes on day one; Israeli PM's wife among attendees

US First Lady Melania Trump made a short appearance on the opening day of her Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit, delivering remarks before leaving within minutes.

The 55-year-old First Lady spoke at the start of the two-day event on Tuesday, March 24, held at the United States Department of State in Washington, DC. The summit has been described as “unprecedented” and brings together global leaders, their spouses, and representatives from “28 best-in-class technology entities”.

According to a report by People, Melania arrived at 10:01 am, addressed attendees, and departed at 10:08 am shortly after completing her speech.

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Melania Trump hosts world counterparts She spoke to delegates from 38 countries, including Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and Olena Zelenska, the spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Other nations represented included Costa Rica, Poland, Romania, Belize, Slovenia, and Lithuania.

“It is wonderful to receive such an impressive delegation of world leaders, first spouses, and best- in-class tech companies—all with the shared purpose to empower our next generation’s advancement in technology and education,” Melania, the wife of Donald Trump, said in her remarks.

She encouraged participating nations to work collectively to support children worldwide, stating that the coalition’s goal is “to empower children by providing greater access to technology and education.”

Calling for concrete action, she urged leaders to “commit to hosting a regional meeting, conduct a research study, advance new partnerships, collaborate with another member nation in your region of the world.”

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“I wish everyone great success during Fostering the Future Together’s Global Coalition Summit. There is much to accomplish over this two-day period, and this is only the beginning,” she said, concluding her speech before exiting the event.

Melania delivered her address in front of signage displaying the summit’s title alongside her “Be Best” initiative.

The summit saw participation from major technology firms, including Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI.

While her appearance on the first day was brief, she is expected to take on a more active role on Wednesday, March 25, when the event continues at the White House. A spokesperson confirmed to People that she will “host the full session Roundtable at the White House tomorrow.”

Melania Trump first unveiled the Fostering the Future Together initiative during a session of the United Nations General Assembly last autumn.

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In February, she said she remains focused on shaping her legacy and how she wants her second term as First Lady to be remembered.