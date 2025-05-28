Melania Trump breaks silence on Barron's Harvard admission theory, says THIS

Amid the conflict between Harvard University and Trump administration, First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday shot down a viral conspiracy theory that her son Barron applied to Harvard University and was rejected.
“Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false,” said Nicholas Clemens, the first lady’s communications director.
The spokesperson termed the assertion “completely false".
(More to come)
