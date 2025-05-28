Melania Trump breaks silence on Barron's Harvard admission theory, says THIS

First Lady Melania Trump denied a conspiracy theory that her son Barron applied to Harvard and was rejected. Her communications director stated that Barron did not apply to the university, calling the assertion completely false.

Updated28 May 2025, 06:23 AM IST
First lady Melania Trump participates in flag decorating during a Take Our Child to Work Day event in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden at the White House, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo)
First lady Melania Trump participates in flag decorating during a Take Our Child to Work Day event in the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden at the White House, Tuesday, May 20, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo)(AP)

Amid the conflict between Harvard University and Trump administration, First lady Melania Trump on Tuesday shot down a viral conspiracy theory that her son Barron applied to Harvard University and was rejected.

“Barron did not apply to Harvard, and any assertion that he, or that anyone on his behalf, applied is completely false,” said Nicholas Clemens, the first lady’s communications director.

The spokesperson termed the assertion “completely false".

(More to come)

