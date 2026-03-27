Melania Trump calls for AI in education as US' student scores hit 20-year low: 35% 12th graders proficient in reading

US First Lady Melania Trump on Friday, urged for the use of AI in education. Citing National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP)'s 2024 national sampling, she said that only 22% of America’s 12th-graders are proficient in mathematics and only 35% in reading.

She said that USA's average scores have reached their lowest levels in 20 years.

“Our teachers are already embracing the use of AI to improve K-12 academic performance. 2,700 schools participated in the K-12 AI Workshop I hosted with Zoom Communications on January 16, 2026. The White House Presidential AI Challenge (K-12) has participants from all 50 states, plus Puerto Rico and Washington DC,” Melania Trump wrote in a lengthy post on X (formerly Twitter).

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The First Lady further claimed that access to classical studies is now instantaneous “because of AI - literature, science, art, philosophy, mathematics, and history.”

Melania Trump also said that ‘AI can offer a personalised learning experience tailored to each student’s needs, helping children build stronger critical thinking, independent reasoning, analytical and problem-solving skills’.

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She added that its use could also contribute to a more well-rounded lifestyle by freeing up time for activities beyond academics, such as spending time with friends and family, playing sports, and pursuing personal interests.

AI-powered robot in White House On Thursday, Melania Trump introduced an AI-powered robot ‘Figure 3’ to the White House. She said the robot was the first American-made humanoid guest in the White House.

The First Lady described the moment as a turning point for both technology and humanity, sharing her vision of machines like Figure 3 becoming a common presence in American classrooms.

First lady Melania Trump, accompanied by a robot, arrives to attend the 'Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit' at the White House, Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in Washington

“The future of AI is personified. It will be formed in the shape of humans. Very soon, artificial intelligence will move from our mobile phones to humanoids that deliver utility,” she said, as per CNN.

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