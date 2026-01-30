From Barron’s big ideas to Dad’s 2024 campaign and Trump’s iconic dance — Melania tells all

First lady Melania Trump has opened up about her life inside the White House and on the 2024 campaign trail in a new documentary titled “Melania,” set to premiere in theatres worldwide on Friday (January 30).

Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, Melania Trump said filming the documentary was an all-consuming experience, following her “from morning ’til evening” as she prepared for President Donald Trump’s return to the White House.

“That was my life,” Melania Trump told Fox News. “So, whatever I did, the cameras were following me… organizing, moving back to the White House, my family, preparing for inauguration, my business, my philanthropy — all in all, establishing the East Wing office, hiring people.”

Advertisement

A rare look at a private first lady Known for maintaining a low public profile, Melania Trump said the documentary offers a unique and personal perspective on her life as the President’s wife.

“I’m a very private person and a very selective person — what I do, what I don’t do, when I talk, when I don’t talk — and that’s my choice,” she said on “The Five.” “Nobody is in charge of me.”

Produced by Amazon MGM Studios, the 104-minute film follows Melania Trump during the 20 days leading up to the January 2025 presidential inauguration.

“It’s nothing that you do a double-take because you cannot do that,” she said, without elaborating.

Inside Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and the White House The Melania documentary provides behind-the-scenes access to Trump Tower in New York, Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, and the White House, capturing both the public and private demands of the first lady’s role.

Advertisement

Melania Trump also reflected on her life with Donald Trump before his presidency, saying she always believed he would one day run for office.

“I always thought that one day he might go and run, and I always told him, ‘If you do it, you will win,’” she said. “I knew how much people loved him.”

Barron Trump’s role in 2024 campaign Melania Trump revealed that her son Barron played an active role in President Trump’s 2024 re-election campaign.

Barron, now 19, was just 10 years old when his father was first elected in 2016.

“He understands now, he’s involved,” she said. “He knows what’s going on in the world.”

She added that Barron helped shape campaign outreach to younger audiences.

Advertisement

“He was very involved in the campaign,” she said. “He gave him all of the ideas — who he needs to talk to, all of these YouTubers and podcasts. So he was really a smart mind behind it.”

On Trump’s YMCA dance — and Secret Service Asked by Fox News host about President Trump’s viral YMCA dance, Melania Trump said she enjoys it — with some caveats.

“I like it at certain times,” she said. “Some days were not appropriate, and I told him so, but it’s his dance, and I think people love it.”

Responding to host ’s question on whether Secret Service agents joined in during filming, she dismissed the idea.

“No,” she said. “Everybody — they’re very professional.”

Advertisement

Premiere details “Melania” premieres in theatres worldwide on Friday, offering what Melania Trump describes as an unfiltered look at her personal and public life during a pivotal political moment.