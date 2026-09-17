Melania Trump has one big message for students as AI debate intensifies

US First Lady Melania Trump on Tuesday urged students to embrace artificial intelligence and learn how to use the technology, warning that those who fail to do so could be left behind.

“We need to lead … AI, as a country,” Trump told reporters during a visit to Mountain View Elementary in North Carolina. She said students should remain vigilant about the technology but stressed that AI would be an important part of their future.

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“But this is our future, and we need to guide them and teach them what is available. If not, they will stay behind, and we need to be the first in [the] United States to lead,” she said.

Melania Trump pushes AI education in schools Trump's comments came as she announced a partnership with Nvidia aimed at expanding access to AI tools in classrooms.

Under the initiative, Nvidia will provide four-year StudyFetch subscription licenses to 1,500 students in the Ashe County School District. The company will also provide 100 Jetson Nano Developer Kits for students to experiment with robotics as part of a partnership with Trump's Be Best program.

During her visit, Trump spent nearly two hours touring classrooms and speaking with students about their projects. Students demonstrated work involving video simulations, robotic arms and AI-assisted project design.

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‘Dream big’ with AI tools Trump encouraged students to use AI as a tool for creativity and experimentation, envisioning some of them developing robots that could eventually be displayed at the White House.

“Dream big and use these AI tools to build something never created before,” she told students.

“Maybe one of you will create the next great robot. And if you do, make sure you bring it to the White House to show me!” she added.

Her message presented AI as a technology students should learn to work with rather than fear, while also acknowledging the need for vigilance.

Melania Trump’s remarks come amid AI safety debate The first lady's comments came amid an intensifying debate over how quickly AI development should proceed and how its potential risks should be managed.

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Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei wrote a letter on September 12 calling for a slowdown in innovation to “reduce the risk that something goes seriously wrong.” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Elon Musk subsequently expressed agreement with the concerns over the pace of AI development.

The debate was also fueled by the public resignation of Anthropic employee Jacob Coxon on September 8. Coxon said AI companies were “racing straight to self-improving superintelligence” and argued that the technology posed an unprecedented level of risk.

Donald Trump dismisses AI takeover concerns Donald Trump has emphasized the importance of the US maintaining its lead over China in AI development while rejecting concerns about AI taking over humanity.

In posts on Truth Social on September 14, Trump said the technology only needed a “STRONG AND SMART (High IQ!) PRESIDENT” to provide control or guardrails.

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In another post, he called concerns about AI “taking over the World, destroying Humanity, and all other things bad” a “HOAX.”

Trump later described what he called the “AI Hoax” as comparable to what he characterized as the “Global Warming Scam.”

Against that backdrop, Melania Trump's classroom visit highlighted the administration's emphasis on exposing students to AI tools and developing the next generation of AI and robotics skills.

What Melania Trump’s AI message means for students The first lady's message centers on preparing students for a future in which AI is expected to play a growing role in education, technology and the workplace.

The Nvidia partnership is intended to give students hands-on access to AI-powered learning and robotics tools, while Trump's remarks emphasized experimentation and innovation.

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At the same time, her call for students to remain “vigilant” comes as technology leaders and AI researchers continue debating the risks associated with increasingly capable AI systems.

Also Read | Do AI companies have to disclose dangerous incidents?