Melania Trump highlights AI’s role in defense: ‘Predictably, AI will alter war more profoundly than nuclear weapons’

First Lady Melania Trump met with troops and military families at Marine Corps Air Station New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, on Wednesday (November 19) in her first joint visit with Second Lady Usha Vance. During her remarks, she praised the Marine Corps for 250 years of service while warning that artificial intelligence (AI) is set to redefine modern warfare and America’s defense strategy.

“Technology is changing the art of war,” Melania Trump said. “Predictably, AI will alter war more profoundly than any technology since nuclear weapons.” She emphasized that AI’s speed and capabilities will fundamentally transform the military.

“The most significant change will be speed,” she said. “Artificial intelligence will take center stage in the theater of war … but, of course, it is the Marine who will always play the most critical role in realizing mission success.”

From soldiers to machines The first lady outlined the growing presence of autonomous systems in the military. “We are moving from human operators to human overseers — fast. The shift from soldiers to machines is already underway: Autonomous helicopters, swarming drones and recon aircraft are here now. Fighter-less jets and autonomous bombers are on the way.”

Gratitude to service members and families Melania Trump concluded her remarks with heartfelt thanks to the military community. “To every service member — thank you for standing watch so others can celebrate in peace. And to every military spouse and child — thank you for your strength and love. You serve our country, too.”

"As we give thanks this season, let us remember what unites us — our shared love of country, our faith in one another and our pride in those who serve,” she added, highlighting the ongoing commitment to both technology and tradition in America’s defense.

