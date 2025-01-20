Donald Trump inauguration: Within few hours from now, US President Elect Donald Trump would be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States. And amid all the preparations for the grand event, Melania Trump's choice of outfit for her husband's special day has already been making headlines. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Melania Trump's designer Melania Trump chose to wear a silk wool Adam Lippes coat and skirt with an ivory blouse this morning at the 2025 inauguration, reported Vogue. She paired the outfit with dark navy heels, and black gloves.

President-elect Donald Trump walks with his wife Melania after a church service at St. John's Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, on Monday, January 20, on Donald Trump's inauguration day. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Adam Lippes is a noted American fashion designer who came to prominence at Oscar de la Renta and has had his own company since 2004.

Melania Trump's dress and Donald Trump's campaigns Melania Trump's outfit is fitting for the cold weather currently in Washington, D.C., for which the inauguration was shifted indoors to the Capitol Rotunda for the first time in 40 years.

Melania Trump had donned mostly European labels during Donald Trump's first term, of which Dolce & Gabbana and Alexander McQueen were the US First Lady's two favourites.

During his campaigns ahead of the 2024 US elections, Donald Trump had mostly focused on reinforcing the American economy. Melania Trump's choice of Adam Lippes in 2025, instead of European designers or Ralph Lauren (who dressed her in 2017), appears to align with Trump's campaign.

Melania Trump's outfit ‘honours American democracy’ While speaking to the Vogue, Melania Trump's designer, Adam Lippes stated the soon-to-be-first lady's custom ensemble embodies American democracy.

“The tradition of the presidential inauguration embodies the beauty of American democracy and today we had the honor to dress our first lady, Mrs. Melania Trump," Vogue quoted Adam Lippes as saying.

More about Adam Lippes Adam Lippes refined his craft as the creative director at Oscar de la Renta from 1996 to 2003, before launching Adam Plus Eve loungewear, which grew into a successful contemporary label and was later acquired by Kellwood. In 2012, after Kellwood discontinued the brand, Lippes reclaimed his name.