Melania Trump: ‘Love inspires courage’—First Lady champions bravery at women of courage awards

First Lady Melania Trump delivered an inspiring speech at the 2025 International Women of Courage Award ceremony, emphasising a theme of building strength through love. Addressing an audience at the Secretary of State's event, Trump spoke passionately about the power of love in fueling courage and resilience.

"Today, we celebrate courage, a strength that is based in love," she said. "This truth is illustrated to our honorees who prove that love can inspire extraordinary valor, even with the face of vulnerability."

Trump went on to highlight how the courage of the awardees has not only impacted their communities but also the world. "Their remarkable stories are a testament to the power of love in practice for family, community, and our world," she added.

Inspiration from the courageous women The First Lady shared her admiration for the women who have displayed exceptional bravery in their personal and professional lives. She expressed her admiration for those "driven to speak out for justice, even though their voices are trembling," and those who "rise up for their community when others remain indifferent."

"Through their efforts, they instigate progress for all of humanity," Trump said, praising the recipients' tireless work in advocating for human rights, justice, and the empowerment of women and girls.

Personal connection to the theme of love and courage Melania Trump also struck a personal note during her address, reflecting on how she has used "the power of love" as a source of strength in her own life. While she did not go into specific details, she touched on her belief in love as a foundation for resilience.

"Throughout my life, I have harnessed the power of love as a source of strength during challenging times," Trump shared. "Love has inspired me to embrace forgiveness, nurture empathy, and exhibit bravery in the face of unforeseen obstacles."

A rare public appearance This speech marked a rare public appearance for the First Lady, who has largely remained out of the national spotlight since her husband’s return to the Oval Office in January.

International Women of Courage Award background The International Women of Courage Award was established in 2007 by then-Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice to recognise women who have demonstrated exceptional courage, strength, and leadership in advocating for peace, justice, human rights, and the empowerment of women and girls.

This year's honorees included courageous women from diverse corners of the globe, such as Burkina Faso, Israel, Papua New Guinea, Romania, South Sudan, Sri Lanka, Yemen, and the Philippines.

Highlighting the work of Georgiana Pascu Among the awardees was Georgiana Pascu from Romania, who was honored for her tireless work advocating for institutionalised children and adults with psychosocial and intellectual disabilities. For over 25 years, Pascu has worked toward the deinstitutionalization of individuals held in harsh conditions. Advertisement

"Georgiana is a watchdog who defends the dignity of Romanians whose voices cannot be heard," Trump stated. "She fearlessly enters facilities designated as care centers to rescue people with disabilities who are unwittingly held captive."