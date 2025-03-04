Melania Trump on Monday made her first solo public appearance since she resumed the role of first lady on January 20. She appeared in a roundtable discussion on Capitol Hill to support deepfake porn bill to protect teenagers from online harassment.

Melania Trump was seen in elegant tan suit alongside two teenage victims of deepfake during the discussion on the Take It Down Act. The important legislation will criminalise the online publication of non-consensual sexual imagery that is often created using cheap and widely available artificial intelligence tools.

‘Heartbreaking to witness young teens grappling with malicious online content’ Melania Trump was joined by Ted Cruz and Amy Klobuchar in the conference. She urged the Congress to pass the legislation for youth safety.

"It's heartbreaking to witness young teens, especially girls, grappling with the overwhelming challenges posed by malicious online content," she said during the discussion.

"In today's AI-driven world, the threat of privacy breaches is alarming and high," she added.

About Take It Down Act The bill was tabled by Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas. The bill would mandate all social media platforms and websites to procedures in place to swiftly remove non-consensual intimate imagery, including AI-generated pornography, upon notification from a victim.

Melania takes dig at Democrats for sidelining the bill The bill passed a vote in the US Senate, but it is yet to face a test in the House of Representatives. While urging bipartisan support for the bill, Melania took a dig at Democrats for not prioritising its passage.

"I expected to see more Democrat leaders with us here today to address this serious issue," she said. "Surely as adults, we can prioritise American children ahead of partisan politics."