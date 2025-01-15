Melania Trump discussed her priorities and plans as she prepares to return to the White House for a second term as First Lady. Melania opened up about where she will spend the most time, including her son Barron Trump’s college plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Melania's arrangements When asked where she plans to spend the majority of her time in her new role, Melania told Fox & Friends, "I will be in the White House. And when I need to be in New York, I will be in New York. When I need to be in Palm Beach, I will be in Palm Beach. My first priority is to be a mom, to be a first lady, to be a wife."

Melania emphasized that balancing her family life with her duties as First Lady will be her main focus during her second term.

Barron Trump’s plans for the White House The incoming First Lady also addressed questions about her 18-year-old son, Barron Trump, who recently moved to New York City to attend New York University’s Stern School of Business. Despite Barron choosing to live in Manhattan, Melania said, "Whatever he would like to do."

"I feel as children, we have them till they are 18, 19 years old. We teach them, we guide them, and then we give them the wings to fly."

She added, "I always respect Barron's yes and no, and what he likes to do, where he would like to be."

The transition to the White House Reflecting on the logistics of moving into the White House, Melania shared that this time around, the process would be much smoother. "The difference is I know where I will be going," she explained. "I know the rooms where we will be living, I know the process."

Melania reminisced about the challenges of the first move, saying, "The first time was challenging. We didn’t have much of the information. But this time I have everything. I have the plans, I could move in, I already packed, I already selected the furniture that needs to go in, so it’s a very different transition this time, second time around."