Amazon Prime has secured the global theatrical and streaming rights to a documentary that promises an exclusive and unprecedented behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of incoming First Lady Melania Trump, Fox News reported. The highly anticipated documentary, set for release in the second half of 2025, aims to provide a rare, personal look at Melania's experiences and her time in the public eye.

Filming to begin in December 2024 Filming for the documentary will commence in December 2024, with the project being closely overseen by Melania Trump herself, who will serve as an executive producer. The documentary will be co-executive produced by Fernando Sulichin of New Element Media, while renowned director Brett Ratner, known for his work with RatPac Entertainment, will direct the project.

Amazon Prime's enthusiasm for the project An Amazon spokesperson expressed their excitement about the documentary, stating, "We are excited to share this truly unique story with our millions of customers around the world." The streaming giant is set to provide more details on the project as filming progresses and will release finalized plans as soon as they are available.

The release date and additional details While the documentary is expected to have a global release in both theaters and streaming platforms in the latter half of 2025, Prime Video is yet to disclose additional specifics. The announcement comes as Melania Trump prepares to re-enter the White House alongside her husband Donald Trump.

Following Melania’s memoir and photography series The documentary follows the release of Melania Trump’s first memoir, Melania, which launched earlier this year. This documentary comes on the heels of another of Mrs. Trump’s initiatives, a digital photography series launched in November 2024, which captured her life on the campaign trail and at home after President-elect Trump’s election victory.

Brett Ratner's rise to prominence Ratner's rise to fame came early in his career, with his directorial debut, Money Talks (1997), starring Chris Tucker and Charlie Sheen. The film was a commercial success and set the stage for his future as a Hollywood director. Ratner quickly became known for his ability to mix action, humor, and star power in his projects, making him a go-to filmmaker for high-budget, high-energy films.

Major films and directorial success Ratner’s most significant contribution to the film industry came with the Rush Hour series. The first film, released in 1998, was a massive success and cemented his reputation as a director capable of helming big-budget action comedies. Rush Hour 2 (2001) and Rush Hour 3 (2007) continued the franchise's success, turning it into one of the highest-grossing action-comedy franchises in Hollywood.

He also directed The Family Man (2000), starring Nicolas Cage, X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), which was the third installment in the popular superhero series, and Tower Heist (2011), a comedy starring Ben Stiller and Eddie Murphy. Ratner’s films are known for their fast-paced action, humor, and a focus on entertainment that appeals to wide audiences.