Melania Trump rejects allegations of ties with Jeffrey Epstein, calls them ‘completely false’

US First Lady Melania Trump issued a forceful denial of any connection to Jeffrey Epstein, calling circulating claims “completely false” and labeling them as defamatory attacks on her reputation.

“The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,” she said. “The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect.”

She emphasized that she had never had any relationship with Epstein or his associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

Melania Trump acknowledged occasional overlap in elite social settings.

“Donald and I were invited to the same parties as Epstein from time to time, since overlapping in social circles is common in New York City.”

She described her interaction with Maxwell as minimal: “My polite reply to her email doesn’t amount to anything more than a trifle.”

White House statement and legal pshback In what observers described as an unusual move, the First Lady delivered her remarks publicly at the White House, underscoring that she has already taken legal steps against such claims.

“My attorneys and I have fought these unfounded and baseless lies with success.”

She also directly rejected any suggestion that she was among Epstein’s victims: “I am not Epstein’s victim.”

Call for Congressional hearings Melania Trump used the moment to advocate for survivors of Epstein’s abuse, urging lawmakers to hold public hearings.

“Each and every woman should have her day to tell her story in public if she wishes,” she said. “Then, and only then, we will have the truth.”

Her proposal would center survivors’ testimony in a formal congressional setting.

Political timing The statement comes as the administration of Donald Trump had begun moving past renewed scrutiny related to Epstein. The controversy had recently been overshadowed by international developments, including conflict involving Iran.

Epstein case Epstein’s connections to prominent figures across politics, finance, and business have been widely documented. He pleaded guilty in 2008 to prostitution-related charges involving a minor and was later arrested again in 2019 on federal sex trafficking charges.

He died in custody in 2019 in a Manhattan jail; his death was officially ruled a suicide.

Previously released records have included references to individuals within Epstein’s network, including social interactions and communications.

Trump’s past statements Donald Trump has maintained that his association with Epstein ended in the mid-2000s and that he had no knowledge of Epstein’s crimes.