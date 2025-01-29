Melania Trump’s stunning new official portrait revealed—Here’s what’s different

The White House unveiled the official portrait of US First Lady Melania Trump. The black-and-white image features Melania in a suit, standing by a window with the Washington Monument visible in the background.

The photograph, taken by Belgian photographer Regine Mahaux, who also captured Melania's 2017 portrait, was reported by CBS News. Unlike the 2017 color portrait, which was a close-up of her face, this new image presents a more distant, full-length view.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, the official portrait of President Donald Trump was also revealed.

Trump and Vance official portraits released ahead of Inauguration: ‘They go hard’ The official portraits of Donald Trump and JD Vance were unveiled on Thursday (January 16), just days before their inauguration on January 20. The portraits, which were shared by the Trump transition team, showcase the two leaders in formal attire and present contrasting expressions.

Also Read | Donald Trump’s new order sets the stage for transgender military ban

Both Trump and Vance are dressed in blue suits, white collared shirts, and blue ties. Trump is seen wearing a small American flag pin on his lapel, a signature element of his official look. His expression is more serious, with his head slightly tilted downward, one eyebrow raised, and lips pressed together. In contrast, Vance presents a more relaxed demeanor, smiling at the camera with his arms crossed, exuding a confident and approachable aura.

Advertisement

Also Read | Detroit rapper sues Lyft after driver rejects her over weight

The release of the portraits came with a playful statement from the Trump-Vance transition team, which described the images as "going hard." A press release accompanying the photos read, “In just four days, Donald J. Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States and JD Vance as the 50th Vice President of the United States — and their official portraits are here.”

The portraits were posted on Trump's official website under the title “Official Portraits Released — And They Go Hard ????” with a lighthearted tone. The photos depict a stark contrast to the 2017 official portrait of Trump, where he was smiling broadly at the camera, reflecting the more upbeat tone of his first presidential campaign.