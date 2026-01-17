Melania Trump shares new clip from her movie; netizens ask ‘do you want Nobel too?'

Melania Trump, the wife of United States President Donald Trump, shared a new clip from her upcoming movie ‘MELANIA’, which is set to be released in theatres on January 30 this year. Netizens questioned whether she also wants a Nobel Peace Prize, as Trump had actively lobbied for last year’s Nobel Peace Prize by pointing to what he described as efforts to bring an end to eight wars.

What does the video show? The 10-second video opens with the classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) logo featuring the roaring lion, updated with "An Amazon Company" at the bottom. This fades into footage of a woman (resembling Melania Trump) dressed in black, stepping out of a black SUV escorted by a man in a suit, possibly in a formal or official setting.

The scene then shifts to a series of shots on a snowy highway with traffic, including cars driving through wintry conditions, road signs, and a speed limit of 25 mph. It concludes with the title "MELANIA" appearing in bold white text on a plain background.

Netizens react One of the users stated, “Can you do a movie premiere in China please?” Another remarked, “Oh!! I can't wait to see this!!” “Epic” commented a third. “Oh it's happeningggg”, “This is gonna be great", “Do you want Nobel too? Ask Trump to buy one more for you” were some other reactions.

What does the earlier trailer show? The earlier trailer begins with Melania Trump entering the US Capitol rotunda ahead of Trump’s second inauguration. Dressed in her now-famous inauguration outfit, she faces the camera and says,

“Here we go again.”

The clips shift between inauguration scenes, moments with President Trump outside Mar-a-Lago, and behind-the-scenes glimpses including Barron Trump and Melania Trump’s father. In one scene, the first lady walks into a room where Trump is at a podium, rehearsing a speech during a meeting.

My proudest legacy will be that of peacemaker,” Trump says. The trailer then shows Melania Trump stepping out of a vehicle in black stiletto boots before transitioning to the East Wing residence, where she appears in a white-and-black inaugural ball gown, smiling directly at the camera.

Viewers are invited to “Witness history in the making.”

The mood shifts as the trailer depicts the first lady asking a security officer, “Is it safe?” The agent responds, “It is safe.”

Sirens blare while a presidential motorcade moves through a city, accompanied by a caption that reads: “20 days to become first lady of the United States.”

The trailer concludes with Melania Trump calling Trump to offer her congratulations.

“Mr. President… congratulations,” she says.

Trump replies over the phone, “Did you watch it?”

“I did not. Yeah, I will see it on the news,” Melania responds.