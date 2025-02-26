Melania Trump steps away from the spotlight – ‘She will never be a traditional First Lady’

First Lady Melania Trump is maintaining a low public profile during President Donald Trump’s second term, instead prioritising her personal projects, including an upcoming Amazon Prime Video documentary.

Not a traditional First Lady “She will never be a traditional first lady. That isn’t who she is,” a political source told People, adding that her absence from public events should not be surprising. “This is how she lives,” the source noted, emphasising that Melania has “her own ideas on what she wants to do.”

Focus on documentary project Melania is currently executive producing a documentary directed by Brett Ratner, alongside producer Fernando Sulichin. “Melania has been busy shooting her documentary, and that has taken place in several locations, including the White House,” a Miami political source revealed.

A private lifestyle Though she remains by Trump’s side for key moments, Melania reportedly keeps to herself when in Palm Beach, Florida.

“[Donald and Melania] both live at Mar-a-Lago and have quarters in the White House,” a social source said. “But she leads her own life and joins him when appropriate in either place.”

The source also noted that Melania rarely attends social gatherings but does accompany her husband to dinner "on occasion."

As Trump continues his second term, Melania appears to be charting her own path, balancing personal projects with selective public appearances.

Melania Trump’s limited public presence so far Melania Trump has maintained a low profile since President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, making only a few public appearances and largely staying away from the White House.

Melania was last seen in January visiting North Carolina flood victims and resurfaced only at the Governors Ball this past weekend. She skipped major White House events, including meetings with world leaders.

Limited presence in Washington According to CNN, Melania has not spent significant time at the White House since January 24. While she previously stated she would be present when needed, her prolonged absence suggests an even more restricted role than anticipated.

Missed major events Melania was absent from high-profile events, including:

The Super Bowl, which Trump attended with daughter Ivanka.

The Daytona 500, where Trump delivered a speech.

A Mar-a-Lago dinner for Republican senators and their spouses.

Social Media silence Her last post on X was on January 29, and her official FLOTUS Instagram account has only one post—her White House portrait.