Melania Trump to launch ‘IMPERIA’ during UNGA week: Why women CEOs are at the centre of it

Melania Trump is preparing for one of her most visible stretches of public engagements this year, with the US first lady set to spend 22 to 25 September to moving between New York and Washington.

Melania Trump’s launch of IMPERIA and busy UNGA week At the centre of the schedule is the launch of IMPERIA, a new forum aimed specifically at women in senior corporate leadership. The initiative will be unveiled on 23 September, when Melania is due to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

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People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the purpose of Melania Trump's IMPERIA forum? ⌵ The IMPERIA forum aims to support women in senior corporate leadership by helping them build business relationships, influence policy, and collaborate across industries. 2 When will Melania Trump launch IMPERIA? ⌵ Melania Trump will launch IMPERIA on September 23, 2025, at the New York Stock Exchange. 3 Why is the IMPERIA forum invitation-only? ⌵ The invitation-only nature of IMPERIA focuses on a select group of senior executives, enhancing the opportunity for meaningful connections and discussions among powerful women. 4 How does IMPERIA relate to Melania Trump's interest in education and technology? ⌵ IMPERIA aligns with Melania Trump's broader interests by emphasizing women's leadership in business alongside her initiatives in technology and education, particularly through her Fostering the Future Together program. 5 What challenges does Melania Trump's IMPERIA initiative aim to address for women CEOs? ⌵ IMPERIA seeks to address challenges faced by women CEOs by leveraging their collective influence to engage in vital business and policy discussions and to foster cross-sector collaborations.

The details were disclosed exclusively to USA Today by her senior adviser Marc Beckman, who described IMPERIA as a platform where female chief executives and C-suite leaders can build business relationships, move capital, influence policy and collaborate across industries. He called it a “Davos for Women”.

The forum is expected to be invitation-only, putting its focus on a relatively small group of senior executives rather than a broad public conference. Its stated purpose is to bring together women with decision-making power in business and create opportunities for them to work across sectors.

The launch at the NYSE also gives the initiative a distinctly business-focused setting. For Melania, the appearance places women's corporate leadership alongside her wider interest in technology, education and economic opportunity.

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Why women CEOs are at the centre IMPERIA is being presented as more than a networking event. According to Beckman, the initiative is intended to use the collective influence of senior women executives to facilitate business, investment and policy discussions.

That focus is significant because Melania's public work in her second term has also increasingly intersected with technology and the future workforce.

Her Fostering the Future Together initiative, launched at the United Nations in September 2025, is centred on children's education, technology and online safety. The White House says the coalition brings together first spouses and governments with technology companies to expand access to educational technology while protecting children from online dangers.

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In March 2026, Melania hosted the initiative's first global coalition summit, bringing representatives from 45 countries together with 28 technology companies. Discussions focused on artificial intelligence in education, digital literacy, educational technology and online protection.

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Fostering the Future at the UN On 22 September, Melania will promote Fostering the Future Together during the United Nations General Assembly's High-Level Week in New York.

The event is scheduled to take place at the St Regis Hotel and will involve representatives from 57 member nations, alongside technology-sector participants. According to a 18 September White House advisory, the programme will include new member nations and strategic partnerships with technology companies.

The initiative has developed considerably since Melania introduced it at the UN in 2025. Its stated objective is to connect governments and the private sector around children's access to education and technology, while addressing safety in digital spaces.

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That makes the proximity of the two September events notable: one is focused on preparing children for an increasingly technology-driven future, while the other is aimed at women already occupying senior positions in business.

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Xi Jinping state visit follows The high-profile week will then shift from New York's business and diplomatic circles to the White House.

On 24 September, Melania is expected to join President Donald Trump in welcoming Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, for an official state visit. According to Beckman, Melania has personally overseen elements of the visit, including preparations for the State Dinner and private engagements.

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The visit comes as Washington and Beijing continue discussions over trade, technology and other areas of tension. Reuters reported that Trump and Xi are expected to discuss issues including trade negotiations, artificial intelligence, critical minerals, Taiwan and fentanyl precursor shipments.

The week is scheduled to conclude on 25 September, when the two couples are expected to visit the National Archives to view the Declaration of Independence.

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For Melania, the four-day schedule brings together three distinct areas of her public role: children's technology and education, women's leadership in business, and the ceremonial responsibilities that accompany a major state visit.

IMPERIA, however, will be the new addition. Its launch at the NYSE will put the spotlight firmly on female CEOs and executives and on the idea of creating a dedicated network for women with influence across business and policy.

About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.