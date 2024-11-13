Melania Trump may not reside in the White House full-time as First Lady: Here’s why

  • While Melania Trump will not reside in the White House full-time, according to a report, she will remain actively engaged in her role as First Lady, shaping her own priorities..

Livemint
Updated13 Nov 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Melania Trump may not live full-time in the White House during her second term as First Lady. She plans to divide her time between New York and Palm Beach while attending major events in Washington. REUTERS file photo
Melania Trump may not live full-time in the White House during her second term as First Lady. She plans to divide her time between New York and Palm Beach while attending major events in Washington. REUTERS file photo

Melania Trump is not expected to make the White House her primary residence during her second term as First Lady, a news report said, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter. Instead, she will likely divide her time between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, while still making appearances in Washington, DC, for major events and official duties.

Trump is expected to spend a majority of her time over the next four years not at the White House, but between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, the report stated.

This decision mirrors her approach during her first term, where she opted for a more private and quiet role while supporting her husband’s presidency behind the scenes.

Entering with more experience

Melania Trump has emphasized that, unlike her first term, she is entering this role with more experience and knowledge. “I’m not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience and much more knowledge. I was in the White House before. When you go in, you know exactly what to expect,” she said in a recent interview with Fox News while promoting her memoir.

Barron’s education in New York

During the 2016 election, Melania Trump delayed her move to Washington to allow her son Barron to finish his school year in New York. Now 18, Barron is enrolled at New York University, which will keep him based in the city.

Also Read | Jimmy Kimmel mocks Melania Trump for ditching meet with Jill Biden

Active in key moments

While Melania Trump will not reside in the White House full-time, CNN report stated citing sources, she will remain actively engaged in her role as First Lady, shaping her own priorities and platform.

Also Read | Trump’s picks spur renewed push for West Bank annexation in Israel
Also Read | Explained: What is ‘Manhattan Project’ that Trump called Elon Musk-led ‘DOGE’

Skipping meeting with Jill Biden

One of her first decisions as First Lady has been to forgo the customary meeting with outgoing First Lady Jill Biden at the White House. Reports indicated that this decision was due to a scheduling conflict related to her book promotion.

Also Read | What Trump’s pledge to close the Department of Education means for schools

Breaking tradition but providing key counsel

The move to not live full-time at the White House breaks from tradition but is consistent with Melania Trump’s preference for a more private life. She has rarely sought public attention, instead serving as a quiet advisor to her husband. The report stated citing sources that she has been a constant voice of counsel to her husband Donald Trump, offering advice during key moments such as the CNN town hall and presidential debates.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:13 Nov 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsUs NewsMelania Trump may not reside in the White House full-time as First Lady: Here’s why

