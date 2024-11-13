Melania Trump may not reside in the White House full-time as First Lady: Here’s why

Melania Trump is not expected to make the White House her primary residence during her second term as First Lady, a news report said, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter. Instead, she will likely divide her time between New York City and Palm Beach, Florida, while still making appearances in Washington, DC, for major events and official duties.

This decision mirrors her approach during her first term, where she opted for a more private and quiet role while supporting her husband’s presidency behind the scenes.

Entering with more experience Melania Trump has emphasized that, unlike her first term, she is entering this role with more experience and knowledge. “I’m not anxious because this time is different. I have much more experience and much more knowledge. I was in the White House before. When you go in, you know exactly what to expect,” she said in a recent interview with Fox News while promoting her memoir.

Barron’s education in New York During the 2016 election, Melania Trump delayed her move to Washington to allow her son Barron to finish his school year in New York. Now 18, Barron is enrolled at New York University, which will keep him based in the city.

Active in key moments While Melania Trump will not reside in the White House full-time, CNN report stated citing sources, she will remain actively engaged in her role as First Lady, shaping her own priorities and platform.

Skipping meeting with Jill Biden One of her first decisions as First Lady has been to forgo the customary meeting with outgoing First Lady Jill Biden at the White House. Reports indicated that this decision was due to a scheduling conflict related to her book promotion.

