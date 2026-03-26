Melania Trump unveils ‘Figure 3’ to 45 nations at White House- Who did humanoid greet in 11 languages, including Bangla

US First Lady Melania Trump hosted representatives from 45 nations at the White House for the two-day Global Coalition Summit — ‘Fostering the Future Together’.

Fostering the Future Together is a global coalition of nations aligned to empower children through education and technology, the White House said. The inaugural meeting commenced in the US Department of State on March 24 and concluded at the White House on March 25.

It was the first time in history that a US First Lady was hosting representatives from 45 nations at the White House in a single day, they noted.

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Here's a full list of the 45 First Ladies/Spouses who attended the inaugural meeting: France – Brigitte Macron

Ukraine – Olena Zelenska

Israel – Sara Netanyahu

Bangladesh – Dr. Zubaida Rahman

Palau – Valerie Whipps

UAE – Sheikha Fatima, also known as the “Mother of the Nation”

Poland – Marta Nawrocka

Albania – Armanda Ymeri

Bosnia & Herzegovina – Aleksandar Cvijanović

Estonia – Sirje Karis

Georgia – Tamar Bagrationi

Kosovo – Prindon Sadriu (husband of President Vjosa Osmani)

Lithuania – Diana Nausėdienė

Montenegro – Milena Milatović

North Macedonia – Dr. Elizabeta Gjorgievska

Romania – Mirabela Grădinaru

Serbia – Tamara Vučić

Slovenia – Aleš Musar

Burundi – Angeline Ndayishimiye

Cabo Verde – Débora Katisa Carvalho

Congo (DRC) – Denise Tshisekedi

Equatorial Guinea – Constancia Mangue

Gambia – Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow

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Ghana – Lordina Mahama

Kenya – Rachel Ruto

Malawi – Gertrude Maseko

Morocco – Princess Lalla Hasnaa

Nigeria – Oluremi Tinubu

Senegal – Marie Khone & Absa Faye

Seychelles – Veronique Herminie

Sierra Leone – Fatima Maada Bio

Antigua and Barbuda – Maria Browne

Aruba – Led by PM Evelyn Wever-Croes (no official First Lady role)

Belize – Rossana Briceño

Bolivia – Maria Elena Urquidi

Costa Rica – President Laura Fernández is the Head of State.

Dominican Republic – Raquel Arbaje

Ecuador – Lavinia Valbonesi

Guatemala – Lucrecia Peinado

Panama – Maricel Cohen de Mulino

Paraguay – Leticia Ocampos

St. Kitts and Nevis – Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew

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Melania Trump presents humanoid AI robot Melania Trump was escorted to the global summit at the White House by a black and white humanoid AI robot that spoke in 11 different languages, including Bengali.

Created by robotics company Figure, the humanoid robot was introduced as the "first American-made humanoid guest in the White House".

The robot, named Figure 3 welcomed the gathering with a wave and "welcome" in 11 different languages. "Swagatam," the robot said in what was described as 'Bengali' by a White House pool report.

The robot also said 'welcome' in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Hebrew, Slovene, Ukrainian, and Georgian.

The robot has been described as an autonomous tool for delegating household tasks, the company said. It is covered in mesh fabric and includes cameras in the hands and tactile sensors to help operators see its targets. In promotional videos, Figure 3 can be seen loading a dishwasher, doing laundry, picking up toys and folding clothes.