Melania Trump unveils ‘Figure 3’ to 45 nations at White House- Who did humanoid greet in 11 languages, including Bangla

US First Lady Melania Trump hosted representatives from 45 nations at the White House for the two-day Global Coalition Summit — ‘Fostering the Future Together’.
Fostering the Future Together is a global coalition of nations aligned to empower children through education and technology, the White House said. The inaugural meeting commenced in the US Department of State on March 24 and concluded at the White House on March 25.
It was the first time in history that a US First Lady was hosting representatives from 45 nations at the White House in a single day, they noted.
Melania Trump was escorted to the global summit at the White House by a black and white humanoid AI robot that spoke in 11 different languages, including Bengali.
Created by robotics company Figure, the humanoid robot was introduced as the "first American-made humanoid guest in the White House".
The robot, named Figure 3 welcomed the gathering with a wave and "welcome" in 11 different languages. "Swagatam," the robot said in what was described as 'Bengali' by a White House pool report.
The robot also said 'welcome' in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Hebrew, Slovene, Ukrainian, and Georgian.
The robot has been described as an autonomous tool for delegating household tasks, the company said. It is covered in mesh fabric and includes cameras in the hands and tactile sensors to help operators see its targets. In promotional videos, Figure 3 can be seen loading a dishwasher, doing laundry, picking up toys and folding clothes.
"Figure 3, thank you for joining me," the First Lady said. "It's fair to state you are my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House."