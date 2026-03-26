Subscribe

Melania Trump unveils ‘Figure 3’ to 45 nations at White House- Who did humanoid greet in 11 languages, including Bangla

The robot, named Figure 3 welcomed the gathering with a wave and ‘welcome’ in 11 different languages. ‘Swagatam,’ the robot said in what was described as 'Bengali' by a White House pool report.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published26 Mar 2026, 01:46 PM IST
Advertisement
First lady Melania Trump, centre, and other first spouses pose for a group photograph after the 'Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit' at the White House
First lady Melania Trump, centre, and other first spouses pose for a group photograph after the 'Fostering the Future Together Global Coalition Summit' at the White House(AP)
AI Quick Read

US First Lady Melania Trump hosted representatives from 45 nations at the White House for the two-day Global Coalition Summit — ‘Fostering the Future Together’.

Fostering the Future Together is a global coalition of nations aligned to empower children through education and technology, the White House said. The inaugural meeting commenced in the US Department of State on March 24 and concluded at the White House on March 25.

It was the first time in history that a US First Lady was hosting representatives from 45 nations at the White House in a single day, they noted.

Advertisement
Also Read | Melania Trump attends her own global summit for just 7 minutes on day one

Here's a full list of the 45 First Ladies/Spouses who attended the inaugural meeting:

  • France – Brigitte Macron
  • Ukraine – Olena Zelenska
  • Israel – Sara Netanyahu
  • Bangladesh – Dr. Zubaida Rahman
  • Palau – Valerie Whipps
  • UAE – Sheikha Fatima, also known as the “Mother of the Nation”
  • Poland – Marta Nawrocka
  • Albania – Armanda Ymeri
  • Bosnia & Herzegovina – Aleksandar Cvijanović
  • Estonia – Sirje Karis
  • Georgia – Tamar Bagrationi
  • Kosovo – Prindon Sadriu (husband of President Vjosa Osmani)
  • Lithuania – Diana Nausėdienė
  • Montenegro – Milena Milatović
  • North Macedonia – Dr. Elizabeta Gjorgievska
  • Romania – Mirabela Grădinaru
  • Serbia – Tamara Vučić
  • Slovenia – Aleš Musar
  • Burundi – Angeline Ndayishimiye
  • Cabo Verde – Débora Katisa Carvalho
  • Congo (DRC) – Denise Tshisekedi
  • Equatorial Guinea – Constancia Mangue
  • Gambia – Fatoumatta Bah-Barrow

Also Read | What gives people with ADHD and autism an edge in AI era? Palantir CEO explains
  • Ghana – Lordina Mahama
  • Kenya – Rachel Ruto
  • Malawi – Gertrude Maseko
  • Morocco – Princess Lalla Hasnaa
  • Nigeria – Oluremi Tinubu
  • Senegal – Marie Khone & Absa Faye
  • Seychelles – Veronique Herminie
  • Sierra Leone – Fatima Maada Bio
  • Antigua and Barbuda – Maria Browne
  • Aruba – Led by PM Evelyn Wever-Croes (no official First Lady role)
  • Belize – Rossana Briceño
  • Bolivia – Maria Elena Urquidi
  • Costa Rica – President Laura Fernández is the Head of State.
  • Dominican Republic – Raquel Arbaje
  • Ecuador – Lavinia Valbonesi
  • Guatemala – Lucrecia Peinado
  • Panama – Maricel Cohen de Mulino
  • Paraguay – Leticia Ocampos
  • St. Kitts and Nevis – Diani Jimesha Prince-Drew

Advertisement
Also Read | Chinas humanoid robots take centre stage for Lunar New Year showtime

Melania Trump presents humanoid AI robot

Melania Trump was escorted to the global summit at the White House by a black and white humanoid AI robot that spoke in 11 different languages, including Bengali.

Created by robotics company Figure, the humanoid robot was introduced as the "first American-made humanoid guest in the White House".

The robot, named Figure 3 welcomed the gathering with a wave and "welcome" in 11 different languages. "Swagatam," the robot said in what was described as 'Bengali' by a White House pool report.

The robot also said 'welcome' in English, Spanish, French, Portuguese, Arabic, Japanese, Hebrew, Slovene, Ukrainian, and Georgian.

The robot has been described as an autonomous tool for delegating household tasks, the company said. It is covered in mesh fabric and includes cameras in the hands and tactile sensors to help operators see its targets. In promotional videos, Figure 3 can be seen loading a dishwasher, doing laundry, picking up toys and folding clothes.

Advertisement

"Figure 3, thank you for joining me," the First Lady said. "It's fair to state you are my first American-made humanoid guest in the White House."

Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsUs NewsMelania Trump unveils ‘Figure 3’ to 45 nations at White House- Who did humanoid greet in 11 languages, including Bangla
Read Next Story