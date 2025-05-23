Melania Trump uses AI vocal replica to narrate her memoir, says a ‘new era in publishing’

After warning recently of the risk of AI deepfakes, US First Lady Melania Trump has announced the release of an audiobook of her memoir ‘Melania’, narrated by an artificial intelligence-generated version of her own voice. She mentioned it's a “new-era of publishing”.

It is a seven-hour recording, which retails for $25.

"My story. My perspective. The truth," the voice states in the clip. “A NEW ERA IN PUBLISHING. I am honored to bring you Melania - The AI Audiobook - narrated entirely using artificial intelligence in my own voice. Let the future of publishing begin," she posted on X.

The voice is narrated in the Slovenian-born former model's distinctive accent, over a short black and white video showcasing computer-generated graphics of her face. It remains uncertain whether it's Melania herself who is speaking in the video, or her AI doppelganger.

Audiobook in different languages According to The Independent, it is also available in languages such as Spanish, Hindi, Portuguese, with more languages planned for the future. The AI-generated narrator was created through a collaboration with ElevenLabs, a New York-based audio AI startup that specialises in voice synthesis.

The website for the audiobook states the "AI-generated replica" of Melania Trump's voice was “created under Mrs. Trump's direction and supervision”, mentioning, "multiple" foreign language versions would be added later this year.

Melania launched the physical edition of her memoir to much acclaim in October, featuring a signed collector's version printed on "premium art paper" and priced at $150.

The AI-narrated audiobook was released just days after she and President Trump signed a bill making it a federal offense to share “revenge porn”, whether genuine or AI-generated.

In March, Melania held her first solo event since her husband’s return to office, campaigning for the "Take It Down Act" and speaking out against "malicious online content, like deepfakes."

Meanwhile, she is working on a documentary series with Amazon, under a contract reportedly worth tens of millions of dollars.