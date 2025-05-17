Melania Trump's statue cut off at ankles, then stolen from her hometown: 'Bizarre'

A larger-than-life bronze statue of Melania Trump, erected in her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, has been sawn off and removed, prompting a police investigation. Authorities are working to identify and apprehend those behind the disappearance of the artwork, New York Times reported.

The statue, which bore little resemblance to the former US First Lady, was unveiled in 2020 during Donald Trump's first presidential term. It replaced an earlier wooden sculpture that had been set ablaze and destroyed. The bronze version, created by American conceptual artist Brad Downey, stood on the same site.

Original Wooden Statue Also Targeted The original statue, carved from the trunk of a linden tree, depicted Melania Trump in a pale blue dress reminiscent of the outfit she wore at Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017. Following its destruction by arson, Downey crafted the bronze replica as a tribute and replacement.

Police Launch Investigation Alenka Drenik Rangus, a spokesperson for the Slovenian police, confirmed that an investigation had been launched after officials were notified of the theft on Tuesday. “The police are working on tracking those who stole the statue,” she said.

Reports in the Slovenian media state that the statue was severed at the ankles before being removed. The theft has drawn attention both locally and internationally.

Mixed Reactions from Locals Local sentiment towards the statue has remained tepid. “I think no one was really proud at this statue, not even the first lady of the USA,” said Franja Kranjc, who works in a local bakery that sells cakes named after Melania Trump. “So I think it’s OK that it’s removed.”

Another local resident, Igor Pavkovic, shared his ambivalence. “Melania is rarely seen in the spotlight or anywhere else, and even when she does do something, it’s so bizarre, so I don’t even want to think about her that much,” he told the New York Times, recalling that he laughed upon seeing the statue for the first time.

Artist Reacts to Theft Artist Brad Downey expressed disappointment over the statue’s removal. Speaking to the New York Post, he said he was “a bit sad” about the incident, and speculated that “it has something to do with the new election [of Donald Trump], but who knows, right?”