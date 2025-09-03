Memes galore on social media as Donald Trump is over 20 minutes late for his BIG announcement from Oval Office

United States President Donald Trump is more than 20 minutes lates for his scheduled press conference amid health rumours. Internet users have begun posting memes about it while the world awaits his ‘exciting announcement’.

‘Trump is Dead’, ‘Is Trump resigning’ were the trends over the last weeks on social media as many made speculation after his disappearance from press briefings since August 26. This also come amid his diagnosis of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI).

Trump's administration is set to announce on Tuesday that US Space Command will be based in Alabama, overturning a Biden-era decision to maintain its temporary headquarters in Colorado, AP reported citing sources. A Pentagon website set up to livestream the remarks calls the event as a “U.S. Space Command HQ Announcement", it said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt mentioned, “The president will be making an exciting announcement related to the Department of Defense."

Space Command is responsible for operations such as supporting satellite-based navigation, facilitating troop communications, and providing missile launch warnings.

Alabama and Colorado have competed for years to host Space Command due to the economic benefits it brings and the political significance attached to the decision. Leaders from both states have argued their location is more suitable.

Huntsville, Alabama, known as Rocket City, has a longstanding connection to the space and defense industries. It hosts the Army’s Redstone Arsenal, NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center, and the Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command. The city earned its nickname for its early contributions to the US space program, including rocket development.

In 2021, the Air Force selected Army Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville as the top choice for the permanent home of US Space Command. The decision followed evaluations of sites in six different states, considering factors like infrastructure, local support, and overall cost to the Defense Department.

Former President Joe Biden in 2023 announced that Space Command would remain in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where it had been temporarily headquartered. His Democratic administration argued that staying in Colorado Springs would prevent any disruption to operational readiness.