Memorial Day 2025: Stock market, banks, and retail stores — What’s open and what’s closed in US

Memorial Day 2025 falls on Monday (May 26), marking a federal holiday dedicated to honoring the US military personnel who have died in service. While it is a solemn day of remembrance, it also signals the unofficial start of summer, with many Americans taking advantage of holiday sales and travel opportunities over the long weekend.

Banks, Government and Financial Services Federal offices, including post offices, courts, schools, and most government agencies, will be closed on Memorial Day. The United States Postal Service will not operate on May 26, and most FedEx and UPS delivery services will be unavailable, with limited exceptions for special deliveries.

Branches of major banks such as Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, Citibank, and JPMorgan Chase will also be closed.

Is the stock market open or closed on Memorial Day 2025? Wall Street will observe Memorial Day, with both the Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange closed on Monday, May 26. Trading will resume on Tuesday, May 27. The next scheduled closure will be on June 19, in observance of Juneteenth.

Retail stores open or closed on Memorial Day 2025?? Many retail stores remain open on Memorial Day, allowing consumers to shop ahead of the summer season. Major retailers such as Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Macy’s, and Kohl’s will be open with varied store hours depending on location. Sam’s Club will be open for Plus members from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and for Club members from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. However, Costco will remain closed for the holiday.

Restaurants open on Memorial Day 2025 Many popular restaurant chains will remain open on Memorial Day, offering Americans plenty of dining options during the holiday. Favorites such as Starbucks, McDonald’s, Dunkin’, Chick-fil-A, Wendy’s, and Taco Bell will serve customers throughout the day. Casual dining spots like Olive Garden, Buffalo Wild Wings, IHOP, Applebee’s, and Longhorn Steakhouse will also welcome guests, making it easy for families and friends to enjoy meals together while commemorating the day.

Memorial Day: More than a holiday Though Memorial Day is widely seen as the unofficial kickoff to summer and a time for sales and travel, it remains “the nation’s foremost annual day to mourn and honor its deceased service men and women.” Established officially as a federal holiday in 1971 and observed on the last Monday in May, it originated as Decoration Day after the Civil War, when Americans decorated the graves of fallen soldiers.