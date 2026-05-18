Memorial Day 2026: Date, history, meaning, origins — What to know about the federal holiday

Memorial Day 2026 will be observed across the United States on Monday (May 25). The annual federal holiday honors American military personnel who died while serving in the armed forces and remains one of the most important national observances in the country.

Originally known as Decoration Day, Memorial Day has evolved into a nationwide tribute marked by ceremonies, parades, cemetery visits and moments of remembrance. The holiday also unofficially marks the beginning of the summer season in the United States.

Memorial Day 2026 Date: Is it a federal holiday? In 2026, Memorial Day falls on Monday (May 25), as the holiday is always observed on the last Monday of May.

Memorial Day is an official federal holiday in the United States. Federal government offices, public schools, post offices and many banks remain closed on the occasion. Millions of Americans also receive a three-day weekend because of the holiday’s placement on a Monday.

The current Monday observance was established under the Uniform Monday Holiday Act, which aimed to provide workers with more long weekends throughout the year.

Memorial Day is dedicated to honoring members of the US military who died while serving the country during wars, military conflicts and national missions.

Unlike Veterans Day, which recognizes all military veterans, Memorial Day specifically remembers fallen service members. Americans observe the occasion by placing flowers and flags on graves, attending memorial ceremonies and participating in tributes to military personnel who lost their lives in service.

A National Moment of Remembrance is also observed at 3 p.m. local time across the country.

History and origins of Memorial Day The roots of Memorial Day trace back to the aftermath of the American Civil War, one of the deadliest conflicts in US history.

The holiday was first known as Decoration Day because communities decorated the graves of fallen soldiers with flowers and wreaths. In 1868, General John A. Logan, leader of a Union veterans’ organization, officially proclaimed a national day of remembrance.

One of the earliest large-scale observances took place at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, where thousands gathered to honor Civil War soldiers.

Over the decades, the observance expanded beyond the Civil War to honor all American military personnel who died in service, including those who served in World War I, World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War and more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan.

In 1967, Memorial Day officially became the recognized legal name of the holiday.

How Americans observe Memorial Day Memorial Day is observed through both solemn tributes and family traditions across the United States.

Visiting military cemeteries

Families often visit cemeteries and memorials to place flowers, wreaths and American flags on the graves of fallen soldiers.

Memorial Day parades

Many cities organize patriotic parades featuring veterans, active military personnel, marching bands and community groups.

National ceremonies

Official remembrance ceremonies are held at military memorials and cemeteries, especially at Arlington National Cemetery.

Family gatherings