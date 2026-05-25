Memorial Day 2026: Walmart, Food Lion, Trader Joe's, Meijer, Publix, Costco open today? Check what's closed on 25 May

Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, is falling on 25 May this year. This US federal holiday commemorates military personnel who died while serving in the Armed Forces. The origin of this day can be traced back to 1868 when it was called Decoration Day, to honour and mourn fallen soldiers.
On this day, American nationals visit cemeteries and memorials and place American flags on graves to pay tribute to ultimate sacrifice of deceased service men and women. The US flag is flown at half-staff until noon while the nation marks ‘Moment of Remembrance’ at 3:00 PM (local time).
Here's all you need to know about what's open and closed on Memorial Day.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.