Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke died from heroin, cocaine effects, says LA County medical examiner

The cause of death of Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, who died on 11 May in Los Angeles, was revealed on Friday (local time) by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, who said that the NBA star had died from "the effects of heroin and cocaine," as per a report by news agency AFP.

The examiner revealed that Clarke had “the effects of heroin and cocaine” at the time of death, People magazine reported.

“The County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner (DME) determined the cause and manner of death for 29-year-old professional basketball player Brandon Clarke as the effects of heroin and cocaine,” the LA County Medical Examiner said in a statement as per People.

Also Read | LeBron James joins 76ers as social media explodes over final NBA chaapter

“The manner of death is accident," the statement added.

Clarke, who died at the age of 29, was found unresponsive in his bedroom on 11 May and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

While a deputy medical examiner conducted an examination of the deceased athlete the following day, the cause and manner of death were certified on Friday, AFP reported.

Priority Sports, Clarke's agency, shared the news of death on social media on 12 May.

“We are all beyond devastated by the passing of Brandon Clarke. He was so loved by all of us here and everyone whose life he touched. He was the gentlest soul who was the first to be there for all of his friends and family,” the statement said.

“Our hearts are so broken as we think about his mom, Whitney, his entire family, and his friends and teammates. From high school to San Jose State to Gonzaga to the Grizzlies, Brandon impacted everyone who was part of his life. Everyone loved BC because he was always there as the most supportive friend you could ever imagine. He was so unique in the joy he brought to all of those in his life,” the statement continued.

“It’s just impossible to put words into how much he’ll be missed. We love you, BC,” the statement added.

Clarke, a dual American-Canadian citizen, was born to a Canadian mother and a Jamaican father.

Oklahoma City had taken Clarke as the 21st overall during the 2019 NDA Draft. The franchise traded him to Memphis later.