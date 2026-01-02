'Men in Black' actor Tommy Lee Jones' daughter found dead in San Francisco hotel? What we know so far

'Men in Black' actor Tommy Lee Jones' daughter Victoria was found dead on Thursday morning at a San Francisco Fairmont hotel, TMZ reported. A spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department (SFFD) informed the publication that their team was first alerted about the medical emergency at 2:52 AM.

The paramedics examined the body upon arrival at the incident site and pronounced the 34-year-old Tommy Lee Jones' daughter dead at the scene. The probe was handed over to the San Francisco Police Department and the Medical Examiner's Office for further investigation.

Advertisement

The San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) was alerted at around 3:00 AM, following which their team rushed to accident site. However, they learned that the paramedics had declared the adult female deceased.

A spokesperson for the SFPD provided details regarding the report of the deceased person to the Daily Mail. The spokesperson said, "On 1/1/26 at approximately 3:14 a.m., San Francisco Police officers responded to a hotel located on the 900 block of Mason street regarding a report of a deceased person."

According to NBC Bay Area report, the woman's lifeless body was found in a hallway of the hotel early morning of 1 January. The cause of death has not been learned yet, but the news outlet said that foul play is not suspected.

Advertisement

Victoria was the daughter of the 79-year-old actor Tommy Lee Jones, and his ex-wife Kimberlea Cloughley. The duo also has a son named Austin Jones, aged 43.