Mercury retrograde: Thousands gather in New York to perform yoga, chant Om together to balance emotions | Watch

On August 27, thousands of yoga lovers gathered at Bryant Park in New York to practice together. They wanted to release the negativity linked with Mercury in retrograde.

Advertisement

The event, free for the public, was called a way to shake off the “retroshade” of this astrological phase. Mercury retrograde occurs three to four times a year. It is feared by astrology enthusiasts for causing misfortune.

Also Read | Mercury Retrograde ended on August 11: What it means for each star sign

This large gathering of yogis chanting “Om” was aimed at balancing energy and easing stress. It looks to turn the difficult planetary phase into a fresh start.

Mercury’s backward movement lasted from July 17 to August 11. The period is often associated with bad luck, confusion and emotional stress, according to the New York Post.

Advertisement

Many participants said the yoga session helped clear their minds and restore calm.

“It’s a lot about energies. In my personal case, Mercury being in retrograde makes me a little bit more anxious, maybe more tense, and nervous,” said Sara Souici, who visited the event from France.

Kendall Currell, a retired professional, believes things do go wrong during retrograde. She has suffered a bone bruise. She blames it on the retrograde.

“I managed to fall and kind of get a bone bruise! So I guess that counts as Mercury in retrograde,” she said.

Jenny Romanelli, who joined after work, explained that the retrograde had left her feeling foggy, forgetful and overly emotional.

“Mercury retrograde usually is not a good time, but I guess the yoga helps to balance my emotions and the body as well. I hope this is going to bring a good week for me since I did just my yoga class,” NY Post quoted Jenny Romanelli as saying,

Advertisement

Yogi Jo Murdock led the Bryant Park class. According to him, people often blame Mercury retrograde for everything bad. However, he sees it as a chance for reflection and reset.

“We all need a reset. You turn your phone off, you turn your computer off — hopefully it resets and it works better. Think about it,” Murdock said.