Merry Christmas 2024: It is that time of year when everything around is beautifully lit up. Churches across the world are witnessing large numbers of devotees gathering for prayers. And for millions of Americans, it also means gathering with family and friends to celebrate with gifts, Christmas carols, and delicious food.

However, most grocery, retail, and restaurant chains would be closed on Christmas Day, as most of them had been open on Christmas Eve. But, if you're not in the mood to cook on Christmas, and really need to grab something quick, then McDonald's and other eateries can be a great option.

List of eateries open in US on Christmas If Mc Donald's is not your go to, here's a list of other restaurants that are operational even on Christmas:

1.McDonald's

2.Starbucks

3.Dunkin'

4.Wendy's

5.Taco Bell

6.Burger King

7.Subway

8.Applebee's

List of restaurants open in US on Christmas Day IHOP

Hooters: 4 p.m. to midnight (Locations in Kansas City will open at 11 a.m. local time for the Kansas City Chiefs game and will close at 10:30 p.m.)

Red Lobster: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Fogo de Chão:11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

List of restaurants closed in US on Christmas Day

The following restaurants will be closed on Christmas:

1.Chick-fil-A

2.Chipotle

3.Cracker Barrel

4.Hardee's

5.Carl's Jr.

6.Outback Steakhouse

7. Carrabba's Italian Grill

8. Bonefish Grill

9. Texas Roadhouse

10. Whataburger

11. Chili's

12. First Watch

What are Mc Donald's business hours on Christmas McDonald's recommends customers check with their local restaurant to confirm holiday hours. You can find the nearest location using the company's store locator.