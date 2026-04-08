Meryl Streep criticises Melania Trump’s fashion, questions expectations on women in power

Meryl Streep has spoken candidly about fashion, politics and the expectations placed on women in positions of authority, during a recent conversation with Anna Wintour ahead of the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2.

Meryl Streep calls out Melania Trump and her fashion The discussion, moderated by Greta Gerwig and featured in Vogue, saw the actor revisit her iconic role while also addressing broader cultural issues.

Streep is set to reprise her role as Miranda Priestly in the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, a character widely recognised as one of her most memorable performances. The original film, released in 2006, earned her an Academy Award nomination and remains a key reference point in discussions around fashion and power.

During the conversation, Wintour brought up Melania Trump, prompting Streep to reflect on the former First Lady’s fashion choices and their public messaging. Referring to a widely discussed moment, Streep said, “I think the most… powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said ‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’ when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated. All dress is about expressing yourself, but we’re also subject to larger historical and political sweeps of expectation.”

The jacket, worn during a 2018 visit to migrant children at a detention facility, drew widespread criticism at the time and continues to be referenced in debates about political symbolism and public image.

Streep then broadened the discussion to address how women in power are perceived, particularly in terms of appearance. “I’m stunned at how women in power have to have bare arms on television while men are covered in shirts and ties or a suit. There’s an apology built into women. They have to show their smallness,” she said.

She continued, “It’s compensatory: The advancements of women in the second half of the 20th century and the beginning of this one have been destabilizing. It’s as if women have to say, ‘I’m little. I can’t walk in these shoes. I can’t run. I’m bare, not threatening.’”

View full Image View full Image Melania Trump's infamous 'I Don't Care' jacket.

In her defence, Melania Trump had told ABC news back then, "It's obvious I didn't wear the jacket for the children, I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane. It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticising me. I want to show them I don't care. You could criticise whatever you want to say. But it will not stop me to do what I feel is right."

Her remarks highlight an ongoing conversation around gender expectations, particularly the contrast between how men and women present themselves in public life. While men in positions of authority often adhere to uniform dress codes, women face a more complex set of expectations shaped by both tradition and scrutiny.