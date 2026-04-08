Meryl Streep criticises Melania Trump’s fashion, questions expectations on women in power

Meryl Streep has spoken candidly about fashion, politics and the expectations placed on women in positions of authority, during a recent conversation with Anna Wintour ahead of the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2.
The discussion, moderated by Greta Gerwig and featured in Vogue, saw the actor revisit her iconic role while also addressing broader cultural issues.
Streep is set to reprise her role as Miranda Priestly in the sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, a character widely recognised as one of her most memorable performances. The original film, released in 2006, earned her an Academy Award nomination and remains a key reference point in discussions around fashion and power.
During the conversation, Wintour brought up Melania Trump, prompting Streep to reflect on the former First Lady’s fashion choices and their public messaging. Referring to a widely discussed moment, Streep said, “I think the most… powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said ‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’ when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated. All dress is about expressing yourself, but we’re also subject to larger historical and political sweeps of expectation.”
The jacket, worn during a 2018 visit to migrant children at a detention facility, drew widespread criticism at the time and continues to be referenced in debates about political symbolism and public image.
Streep then broadened the discussion to address how women in power are perceived, particularly in terms of appearance. “I’m stunned at how women in power have to have bare arms on television while men are covered in shirts and ties or a suit. There’s an apology built into women. They have to show their smallness,” she said.
She continued, “It’s compensatory: The advancements of women in the second half of the 20th century and the beginning of this one have been destabilizing. It’s as if women have to say, ‘I’m little. I can’t walk in these shoes. I can’t run. I’m bare, not threatening.’”
In her defence, Melania Trump had told ABC news back then, "It's obvious I didn't wear the jacket for the children, I wore the jacket to go on the plane and off the plane. It was for the people and for the left-wing media who are criticising me. I want to show them I don't care. You could criticise whatever you want to say. But it will not stop me to do what I feel is right."
Her remarks highlight an ongoing conversation around gender expectations, particularly the contrast between how men and women present themselves in public life. While men in positions of authority often adhere to uniform dress codes, women face a more complex set of expectations shaped by both tradition and scrutiny.
The timing of the interview aligns with renewed interest in The Devil Wears Prada, with the sequel bringing back key characters from the original film. Streep’s portrayal of Miranda Priestly, a powerful and demanding magazine editor, has often been cited as a reflection of the dynamics within the fashion industry.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.