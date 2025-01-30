Meryl Streep’s dramatic escape from LA fire: How the Hollywood movie legend survived despite blocked driveway at home

Hollywood legend Meryl Streep had a tense escape from the devastating LA fire that forced thousands to evacuate earlier in January. According to her nephew Abe Streep, the 75-year-old actress faced a major obstacle when leaving her home but managed to find a way out.

The Los Angeles wildfires began spreading rapidly, and evacuation orders were issued across the city. Meryl Streep was among those instructed to leave her home on January 8. However, when she attempted to drive out, she found her driveway blocked by a fallen tree. It prevented her from leaving the usual way.

Advertisement

Determined to escape, Streep borrowed wire cutters from a neighbour and cut a car-sized hole in the fence separating her property from the house next door. She then drove through her neighbour’s yard to reach safety. Her nephew shared this incredible story in New York Magazine.

Streep was not the only celebrity caught in the chaos. Her Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short, who lives in Pacific Palisades, also had to evacuate. He grabbed family photo albums before leaving. It took him over an hour to escape as some people abandoned their cars and fled on foot.

Advertisement

Also Read | LA Fires Revive Trauma For Homeowners Battling Insurance Claims

As of January 28, officials confirmed that the death toll had risen to 29, with many homes lost.

Hollywood celebs who lost their home in LA fire Many Hollywood celebrities lost their home in the LA fire. Billy Crystal, who has reunited with Meg Ryan to recreate the iconic “fake orgasm” scene from When Harry Met Sally for a 2025 Super Bowl commercial, lost his family home of 45 years,

Mandy Moore lost her mid-century modern home in Altadena, California. Mel Gibson lost his Malibu home while Paris Hilton also lost her house.

Advertisement