Meta actioned 5.3 million child exploitation content pieces in India; new AI tools target online predators - Report

Meta has deployed new artificial intelligence tools and strengthened its advertising review systems to detect and disrupt child sexual exploitation on Facebook and Instagram, as the company works to counter increasingly sophisticated tactics used by online predators, ANI reported.

The new measures are aimed at identifying advertisements that either contain child sexual abuse material (CSAM) or covertly direct users to violating activity hosted outside Meta's platforms.

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5.3 million pieces of content actioned in India According to Meta, it actioned 5.3 million pieces of child sexual exploitation content on Facebook and Instagram in India between January and June 2026.

More than 98 per cent of the content was identified and addressed proactively before it was reported by users, the company said.

Globally, Meta said it actioned 33.2 million pieces of such content during the same period, with more than 97 per cent detected proactively.

Predators increasingly using advertisements Meta said online predators are increasingly turning to advertising to evade content moderation systems. Some advertisements may appear harmless while directing users towards illegal material hosted on external websites.

In response, the company said it has expanded investigations beyond individual pieces of reported content to identify related activity across its platforms. The measures include disabling accounts involved in such activity and blocking associated links to external websites.

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Meta has also introduced large language model-based detection to identify what it describes as “signposting” in advertisements. The system is designed to detect cases where seemingly benign advertisements may be directing users towards illegal or harmful material.

AI checks where advertisements lead The company has enhanced its ability to assess the destinations linked to advertisements, rather than relying only on an assessment of the material visible within the ad.

This allows Meta to identify and block violating destinations while also taking action against accounts associated with them.

The company has additionally introduced AI-driven sweeps of advertisements to detect child sexual exploitation content that may have been missed by earlier detection systems.

Meta deploys AI to test its own defences Meta has also deployed a red-teaming AI agent to test its child-safety defences and identify vulnerabilities that could potentially be exploited by predators.

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The company said it has strengthened systems designed to identify repeat offenders who attempt to create new accounts after their previous accounts have been removed.

Meta's broader child-safety systems use behavioural signals, PhotoDNA and other image- and video-matching technologies, automated classifiers and heuristics-based rules to detect emerging patterns of violations.

Cases to be reported through India's cybercrime portal In India, Meta said it would report child-safety cases directly to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal, operated by the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).

The company said the move builds on its existing practice of reporting CSAM to law enforcement through the portal, with assistance from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The latest measures come as social media platforms face growing pressure to strengthen safeguards for children and prevent online predators from exploiting advertising systems and other platform features to evade detection.

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