Meta settles with 29 US states over claims of harm to children on Facebook, Instagram | Check details

Meta Platforms has settled claims from US states, accused of creating Instagram and Facebook to foster children’s dependence and misleading users about safety. This agreement concluded a significant federal trial concerning social media's impact on minors.

Garvit Bhirani
Published26 Aug 2026, 06:45 PM IST
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Meta reaches deal with 29 US states over claims involving children’s safety (REUTERS/Peter DaSilva/File Photo
Meta reaches deal with 29 US states over claims involving children’s safety (REUTERS/Peter DaSilva/File Photo(REUTERS)

Meta Platforms has agreed to settle allegations brought by US states accusing the company of deliberately designing Instagram and Facebook in ways that could make children dependent on the platforms, while also misleading users about their safety and improperly collecting personal information from minors, according to court filings, according to Reuters.

The settlement was reached during a federal trial in California involving claims from 29 states, bringing an end to a closely watched legal challenge over the impact of social media platforms on children. The case was set to become a major test of allegations that social media companies have harmed young users.

The agreement came shortly before the trial got underway, with jury selection beginning on August 12. A federal appeals court had rejected Meta’s request to stop the proceedings just days earlier.

(This is a developing story. More to come)

About the Author

Garvit Bhirani

Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers. <br><br> With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations. <br><br> Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’. <br><br> He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune. <br><br> He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP. <br><br> He can be reached on <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/garvit-bhirani">LinkedIn</a> or on <a href="https://x.com/GarvitBhirani">@garvitbhirani</a> on X

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