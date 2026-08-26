Meta settles with 29 US states over claims of harm to children on Facebook, Instagram | Check details

Meta Platforms has agreed to settle allegations brought by US states accusing the company of deliberately designing Instagram and Facebook in ways that could make children dependent on the platforms, while also misleading users about their safety and improperly collecting personal information from minors, according to court filings, according to Reuters.
The settlement was reached during a federal trial in California involving claims from 29 states, bringing an end to a closely watched legal challenge over the impact of social media platforms on children. The case was set to become a major test of allegations that social media companies have harmed young users.
The agreement came shortly before the trial got underway, with jury selection beginning on August 12. A federal appeals court had rejected Meta’s request to stop the proceedings just days earlier.
(This is a developing story. More to come)