Meta's Mark Zuckerberg & Apple's Tim Cook pledge to invest ‘$600 billion’ in US at Trump’s White House dinner

United States President Donald Trump, on Thursday evening, hosted a special White House dinner with some of the world’s most powerful technology executives, including Meta Platforms Inc’s Mark Zuckerberg and Apple Inc's Tim Cook, who pledged to invest “at least $600 billion” in the US over the next few years.

Meta's investment will be in building data centres and infrastructure to "power the next wave of innovation.”

Both CEOs of the tech giants joined other tech industry leaders in vowing to boost spending in the US on technology advancement, highlighting Trump's deepening relationship with Silicon Valley.

In his opening remarks, Trump addressed a key concern of tech companies: ensuring there’s enough energy to meet surging power demands from the data centres behind the AI boom, said a news report by Bloomberg.

What did Zuckerberg promise? Mark Zuckerberg, who was seated next to Trump, thanked him for hosting the dinner, adding, “This is quite a group to get together." He also noted that companies were “making huge investments in the country in order to build out data centres and infrastructure to power the next wave of innovation.”

After his comment, Trump pressed him for a specific figure, Zuckerberg replied that Meta would invest “at least $600 billion” in the US through 2028. “That’s a lot,” Trump responded upon hearing the amount, noting that he had recently highlighted Meta’s $50 billion data centre project in Louisiana.

What did Tim Cook say? Trump asked Cook, "Tim, how much money will Apple be investing in the United States? I know it's a very large amount. You were elsewhere before, and now you're really coming home in a big way. How much money will you be investing?" Cook replied, “$600 billion."

The CEO further added, “I want to thank you for setting the tone such that we could make a major investment in the United States... That says a lot about your focus and your leadership and your focus on innovation."

In May, Trump told Tim Cook that he doesn't want Apple to manufacture its products in India. However in August, the tech giant reportedly told the Indian government that it has no intention of slowing down its expansion in the country as it is seeking to diversify production away from China.

How much are other tech executives investing? Throughout the dinner, Trump kept pressing the tech executives for investment numbers. He went around the table, asking each executive how much they were committing to the development of the US.

The president has secured billions in corporate commitments for the development of AI infrastructure in America. On Thursday, the White House hailed Hitachi Energy’s announcement that it planned to invest more than $1 billion in electric grid infrastructure that could support AI’s growing power demands, Bloomberg reported.