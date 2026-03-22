Meteor breaks apart mid-air over Texas, triggers loud booms | Watch

A dramatic celestial event lit up the skies over Texas on March 21, as a bright fireball streaked across the evening horizon, drawing widespread attention and scientific interest, according to the NASA.

As per the space agency, residents reported seeing the luminous object at around 4:40 p.m. CDT, describing it as a streak racing across the sky.

The meteor first became visible at an altitude of roughly 49 miles above Stagecoach, located northwest of Houston.

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High-speed entry, mid-air breakup Travelling at an estimated 35,000 miles per hour, the meteor moved southeast before breaking apart mid-air. The fragmentation occurred at about 29 miles above Bammel, just west of Cypress Station.

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Sonic booms rattle residents The breakup reportedly released energy equivalent to several tons of TNT, creating a pressure wave that reached the ground. This resulted in loud booms heard across nearby areas, with some residents initially mistaking the sounds for explosions or thunder.

According to NASA, Doppler weather radar picked up signatures consistent with falling debris, suggesting that meteorite fragments may have reached the ground.

The likely impact zone is between Willowbrook and Northgate Crossing, where authorities and researchers are expected to monitor for recoverable material.

No damage reported There have been no immediate reports of injuries or damage. However, scientists note that any recovered fragments could provide valuable insights into the meteor’s composition and origin.