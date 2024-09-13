MeToo case: Harvey Weinstein misses court hearing for health reasons; new charges filed in New York

Washington [US], September 13 (ANI): Former film producer Harvey Weinstein who is already facing a retrial for his 2020 rape conviction, has been indicted on new charges in New York, according to a recent announcement from prosecutors obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

The details of the additional charges remain under seal, but they are related to allegations from multiple accusers.

The grand jury's indictment, revealed during a criminal court hearing on Thursday, includes claims of sexual assault from incidents purportedly occurring in 2005-2006, 2006, and 2016.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Weinstein's attorney, Arthur Aidala, indicated that while the specific charges have not been disclosed, the indictment is based on three distinct incidents.

Aidala noted that he is currently unaware of the exact nature or number of the new charges.

The court appearance comes shortly after Weinstein was hospitalized at Bellevue Hospital for heart surgery.

Weinstein did not attend the hearing due to his medical condition and lack of medical clearance.

Aidala described Weinstein's condition, stating he has "some sort of shunt in his chest" to manage fluid buildup, along with IVs and oxygen, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Weinstein's attorneys have requested that he remain in Bellevue's prison ward rather than being transferred to Rikers Island, arguing that the hospital provides better medical supervision essential for his condition.

Judge Curtis Farber granted this request, noting that Weinstein's recent visits to Bellevue--his third in recent times--highlight the necessity for close medical monitoring.

Farber emphasized the critical nature of Weinstein's health, which prompted the recent surgery, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Prosecutors plan to file a motion to consolidate these new charges with the existing indictment. However, Weinstein's legal team is advocating for separate trials and aims to proceed with the November retrial concerning the original rape charges. This retrial comes after Weinstein's 2020 conviction and 23-year sentence were overturned in April.

Jessica Mann, one of the key figures from Weinstein's 2020 trial, expressed solidarity with the new accusers.

‘You are not alone’ "For those who continue to have the courage to come forward against Harvey, you are not alone," Mann said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"I will stand alongside you as we fight for a future where monsters like Harvey no longer hide in our closets, they sit alone behind bars," added Mann affirming her determination to use her voice in court to affirm her own value and challenge Weinstein. (ANI)