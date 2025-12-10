Metro Detroit school closure on December 10: Schools to close as area put under winter weather advisory — full list

Metro Detroit School Closure, December 10: Several schools across the Metro Detroit area in south Michigan will remain closed on Wednesday, December 10, owing to extreme winter weather in the region.

Here is everything you need to know about Metro Detroit school closures on December 10.

Metro Detroit schools closed today: Full List More than 100 schools in the Metro Detroit school district have announced closure.

Among the districts closed are Berkley, Clawson, Bloomfield Hills, Farmington, Ferndale, Hazel Park, River Rouge, Madison Heights, Novi, Oak Park, Pontiac, Royal Oak, Southfield, Troy, Walled Lake, Waterford, Redford, West Bloomfield, Ecorse, Harper Woods, Romulus, L’Anse Creuse Public Schools, Mount Clemens, Northville, Port Huron, Fraser, Wyandotte, Warren, South Lyon, and others.

According to a report by Metro Detroit News, more districts are expected to announce school closures on December 10.

Why are Metro Detroit schools closed on December 10? The Metro Detroit school closure was announced by several school districts as a winter storm moves into the area.

Weather agencies have warned about snow, sleet, rain and freezing rain threats in the Metro Detroit area from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.

Dozens of schools announced they would be closed on Wednesday as a result of the upcoming snow in Metro Detroit.

Metro Detroit winter weather warning Metro Detroit, which has already been affected by one round of snowfall, is now under the threat of another spell of snow.

The winter weather is not yet done with Metro Detroit, the southeast region of Michigan, with local news channels reporting that a spell of snow will cover the area starting after 10 pm on Tuesday night.

The snowfall is expected to continue till 6 am on Wednesday morning, after which it will change to rain.

The combination of snow and rain is expected to bring freezing temperatures and unusable roads, hampering vehicle movement and daily life in general.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for communities north of I-69. The National Weather Service has issued an advisory for winter weather for the north of Metro Detroit, starting at 10 pm on Tuesday.

The winder weather advisory is expected to last till 4 pm on Wednesday as snow is expected to move into eastern Michigan.

Gusty winds will also add to the weather issues faced by people in the Metro Detroit area.