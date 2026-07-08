Mexican man shot dead in targeted 'ICE enforcement operation' in Texas

A US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer shot and killed a man in Houston after he attempted to evade arrest in his vehicle during an operation on Tuesday, the agency said.

The Department of Homeland Security identified the man as a Mexican national, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, and said he was living in the country without legal permission, the Associated Press reported.

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It said federal agents were conducting a targeted enforcement operation against Araujo and that he died at a hospital.

“On July 7, 2026, at approximately 6:50 AM CT, ICE law enforcement attempted to conduct a vehicle stop as part of a targeted enforcement operation to arrest an illegal alien,” a spokesperson with the agency told The Hill in an email on Tuesday.

“The driver of the vehicle, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo—an illegal alien from Mexico—attempted to evade arrest,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying.

The department said in a statement that the man ignored commands to stop and attempted to ram an agent who fired his weapon in self-defence.

The man's car struck an ICE vehicle, according to the department, which oversees ICE.

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The FBI’s Houston field office is investigating a potential assault on a federal law enforcement officer, said spokesperson Connor Hagan. In addition, representatives of the office’s evidence response team responded to the shooting at the request of DHS to process the scene, he said.

Democratic US Rep. Sylvia Garcia said the shooting happened during an “ICE enforcement operation” in her Texas district. She said in a post on X that ICE released an initial account, but that the information needs to be independently verified and investigated.

“All available footage, communications, and other evidence should be preserved and reviewed as part of a full and impartial investigation,” she said.

There have been at least six deadly shootings by federal officers since the start of the Trump administration’s intensive immigration enforcement crackdown.

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Last year, a federal immigration agent shot and killed a 23-year-old US citizen, Ruben Ray Martinez, during a late-night traffic encounter.

A grand jury declined to file criminal charges against the agent. DHS said the agent had fired at the vehicle after the driver “intentionally ran over” his fellow agent. Video footage of the encounter released by authorities does not clearly show the vehicle striking the agent.

In January, 37-year-old U.S. citizen Renee Good was shot in the head by a federal immigration agent during a crackdown in Minneapolis. DHS also said Good was trying to hit the agent with her vehicle, which local officials and witnesses disputed, saying she was only trying to drive away.

(With inputs from the Associated Press)

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