Mexican Navy plane crash near Texas' Galveston kills at least 5, including a 2-year-old

A Mexican Navy aircraft on a medical mission crashed into the waters of Galveston Bay on Monday afternoon, killing at least five people — including a two-year-old child — and triggering a major search-and-rescue operation along the Texas coast, US and Mexican authorities said.

The aircraft, a Beechcraft King Air 350i operated by the Mexican Navy, was transporting a young medical patient and seven others when it went down near Galveston, about 50 miles (80.5 kilometres) southeast of Houston.

What happened near Galveston Bay? The Mexican Navy plane crash occurred on Monday afternoon near the base of a causeway along the Texas coast, close to Scholes International Airport. The US Coast Guard confirmed that the aircraft crashed into Galveston Bay, setting off an immediate response from federal, state and local agencies.

Coast Guard officials said at least five people were killed in the crash, while four others were rescued alive from the water.

Search and rescue teams continue to work in the area as investigators assess the wreckage.

Who were the passengers on board? Authorities said the aircraft was conducting a medical transport mission.

“The plane had been transporting burn patients,” Galveston County Sheriff Jimmy Fullen said.

Two of the passengers on Mexican Navy plane were members of the Michou and Mau Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that provides aid to Mexican children who have suffered severe burns.

A two-year-old child was among those who died in the crash, according to Coast Guard officials.

What do flight records show? According to flight tracking website FlightRadar, the plane departed from Mérida in Mexico’s Yucatán state at 18:46 GMT and was last recorded at 21:01 GMT over Galveston Bay, near Scholes International Airport.

The Mexican Navy said it is coordinating with the Mexican Consulate in Houston to support the response and assist families affected by the crash.

How many people were rescued? Search and rescue operations led by the Coast Guard recovered four people alive, a spokesperson for the Coast Guard’s Houston–Galveston sector told CNN.

Emergency responders from multiple agencies, including the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office, were deployed to the scene.

“The incident remains under investigation, and additional information will be released as it becomes available,” the sheriff’s office said in a post on Facebook, adding that the public should avoid the area so emergency responders can work safely.

Is the cause of the crash known? The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Mexico’s Navy said in a statement that the aircraft was supporting a medical mission and had suffered an “accident”, adding that it would investigate what led to the crash.

Teams from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have arrived at the site, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Did weather play a role? It is not yet clear whether weather conditions contributed to the crash. However, the Galveston area has experienced persistent fog in recent days.

Cameron Batiste, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, said fog moved into the area around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, reducing visibility to about half a mile.

The foggy conditions are expected to persist through Tuesday morning, he said.