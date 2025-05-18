Mexican Navy ship collides with New York's Brooklyn Bridge, injuries reported | Watch eyewitness video

A Mexican navy sailing ship collided with the Brooklyn Bridge on Saturday while on a promotional tour in New York City, as reported by Associated Press.

The top of the ship's mast brushed against the iconic structure as it travelled along the East River.

According to the New York Fire Department press desk, emergency responders were on the scene addressing reported injuries. However, details regarding the number of people injured or whether they were aboard the ship or on the bridge have not yet been released.

Videos showed heavy traffic on the span at the time of the collision.

Watch here:

In a scene captured in multiple eyewitness videos, three masts of the ship could be seen snapping and partially collapsing as they crashed into the deck of the bridge.

The Mexican navy confirmed on social media platform X that its academy training vessel, Cuauhtémoc, sustained damage after colliding with the Brooklyn Bridge, forcing it to halt its planned voyage.

The navy stated that the condition of both the crew and the vessel’s equipment is currently being assessed by naval and local authorities, who are actively providing assistance at the scene.

“The Secretary of the Navy renews its commitment to the safety of personnel, transparency in its operations and excellent training for future officers of the Mexican Armada,” it said in Spanish, as reported by AP.

All about the Mexican Navy ship The Cuauhtémoc, a Mexican Navy training vessel measuring approximately 297 feet (90.5 meters) in length and 40 feet (12 meters) in width, first set sail in 1982. It serves as a crucial component of naval cadet training, embarking on annual voyages at the conclusion of classes at Mexico's naval military school, AP report said.

This year, the ship departed from the Pacific port of Acapulco on April 6 with 277 people onboard. Its mission included visits to 22 ports across 15 countries, with scheduled stops in cities such as Kingston (Jamaica), Havana (Cuba), Cozumel (Mexico), and New York.

The Cuauhtémoc was also set to visit destinations in Europe, including Reykjavik (Iceland), Bordeaux, Saint-Malo, and Dunkirk (France), as well as Aberdeen (Scotland), among others. The full voyage was planned to span 254 days—170 at sea and 84 in port.