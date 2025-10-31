Mexico-Newark JetBlue flight makes emergency landing in Florida; flyers injured—what did the airline say?

A JetBlue flight bound for Newark, New Jersey, from Mexico made an emergency landing in Florida on Thursday after a sudden drop in altitude, resulting in the hospitalisation of several passengers, officials said, AP reported.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is investigating the incident, stated that the Airbus A320 was diverted to Tampa International Airport around 2 pm.

The airline has not yet provided details on the number of people injured or the severity of their injuries.

Air traffic control audio from LiveATC.net captured a radio transmission stating, “We’ve got at least three people injured. It seems like maybe a laceration in the head.”

According to JetBlue’s website, the plane has 162 seats.

What did JetBlue say? Medical officials evaluated the passengers and crew members at the airport before some were taken to hospitals, according to JetBlue.

“Our team has taken the aircraft out of service for inspection, and we will conduct a full investigation to determine the cause. The safety of our customers and crewmembers is always our first priority, and we will work to support those involved," AP quoted the airline's statement as saying.

JetBlue's deal with Amazon's Project Kuiper for in-flight WiFi Meanwhile, JetBlue in September announced it will collaborate with Amazon’s subsidiary, Project Kuiper, a low-Earth-orbit satellite broadband network, to enhance its onboard Wi-Fi beginning in 2027, according to Reuters.

As US airlines compete to attract customers, many are ramping up investments in in-flight connectivity. JetBlue, which will be Kuiper’s first airline partner, hopes the deal will help it maintain a competitive edge.

JetBlue President Marty St George said, “We do have a lot of our competitors trying to jump on the bandwagon." He added that Amazon has developed technology that will “absolutely keep us ahead", with the new service expected to deliver faster, more reliable connections and fewer interruptions.

JetBlue said it remains the first and only major US airline to provide free Wi-Fi across its entire fleet.

Kuiper plans to deploy more than 3,200 satellites in low Earth orbit as part of a $10 billion initiative announced in 2019, aimed at delivering global broadband service to consumers, businesses, and government users.

The company launched its first production satellites in April 2025 and has since placed over 100 into orbit. Kuiper is expected to compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink, a SpaceX division that has already partnered with Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines to provide in-flight internet.

JetBlue currently relies on geostationary Earth orbit (GEO) satellite technology for its onboard Wi-Fi, but mentioned it will consider a multi-orbit system in the future that integrates both low Earth orbit (LEO) and GEO networks.

According to St George, LEO systems, which operate at altitudes of 1,200 miles (2,000 km) or below, are less expensive than geosynchronous satellites, which orbit farther from Earth and move in sync with the planet’s rotation.