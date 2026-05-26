Mexico probes possible serial killer link after three women found dead in Puerto Vallarta

Authorities in the Mexican resort city of Puerto Vallarta are investigating whether a possible serial offender could be connected to the deaths of three women whose bodies were discovered in separate areas of the city over recent weeks, according to a report by Mexico News Daily.

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Third body discovered near Parque Las Palmas The latest case emerged on Thursday morning (May 21), according to the news outlet, when a woman’s body was found on a dirt road near the Parque Las Palmas neighborhood, off Camino Viejo a Mojoneras.

Investigators are now comparing the circumstances of her death with two earlier cases already under investigation.

The first victim was reportedly discovered near Rancho El Pirulí in the Chimborazo area on May 10. A few days later, another woman’s body was found at a roadside stop along the highway to Mismaloya.

Similarities raise concerns among investigators According to preliminary findings cited by Mexico News Daily, all three victims were women believed to be between 30 and 35 years old. Their bodies were found in isolated or lightly traveled areas on the outskirts of Puerto Vallarta.

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Authorities said none of the victims had initially been officially identified.

Investigators also noted several similarities among the cases. Each woman reportedly had multiple tattoos and was found in a similar state of partial undress, prompting authorities to examine whether the killings could follow a pattern.

Distinctive tattoos may help identify victim Officials said the woman found on Thursday had several distinctive tattoos that investigators hope could help establish her identity.

Among the markings were an image of a horned woman with a hand covering her mouth, a skull tattoo, and a woman’s name tattooed on her right forearm. Additional identifying marks were reportedly found on her neck, hand, and arm.

On Friday (May 22), unofficial reports suggested the victim could possibly be a 22-year-old woman from the State of México who was reported missing in late April.

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Information released by the State of Mexico’s Missing Persons Search Commission reportedly described a missing woman with tattoos matching some of those found on the victim.

Authorities in Jalisco have not officially confirmed the identity. However, reports indicate relatives of the missing woman may travel to Puerto Vallarta to determine whether the victim is their family member.

Authorities investigate under femicide protocols The woman discovered on Thursday reportedly showed signs of violence, leading authorities to open an investigation under homicide and femicide protocols.

Investigators are also reportedly exploring whether the victims may have been killed elsewhere before their bodies were abandoned in Puerto Vallarta.

According to Mexico News Daily, no relatives or acquaintances had initially come forward to identify or claim any of the women despite the discoveries occurring over several weeks.

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Officials caution against speculation The cases have fueled concern among residents and tourists, with rumors of a possible serial killer spreading on social media.

Authorities, however, cautioned that the investigation remains in its early stages and stressed that no formal conclusion has been reached regarding whether the cases are connected.

State prosecutors and local police are reviewing forensic evidence, surveillance footage, and police reports linked to each case as investigators work to determine whether Puerto Vallarta is dealing with a repeat offender or a series of unrelated crimes.