MGM National Harbor shooting: At least one killed, one injured in Oxon Hill, Maryland, suspect at large

According to local media reports which cited the Prince George’s County police, officers responded to shooting at the food court just before noon. The shooter fled the scene and is at large as police work to identify the suspect.

Updated4 Dec 2025, 12:43 AM IST
Representational image showing barricade tape used by police.(Pixabay)

At least one person was killed and another injured following a shooting at the MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Oxon Hill, Maryland on Wednesday afternoon.

According to local media reports which cited the Prince George’s County police, officers responded to shooting at the food court just before noon.

One man died at the scene while another man was reportedly grazed by a bullet.

The deceased victim was reportedly in his 20s, local media reports said. Police officers also said in a press conference that no one apart from the man who was grazed was injured.

The shooter, meanwhile, fled the scene and is at large as police work to identify the suspect.

Random shooting or targeted attack?

Authorities don't think that the shooting was random.

According to WUSA9, which quoted Police Chief George Nader, security footage indicated that the suspect was actively looking for the victim.

“The victim was ordering food, the suspect appeared and immediately began shooting at the victim,” Nader was quoted as saying by local media.

Police also said that they believe the victim fled in a car. Further investigation is underway.

What's affected?

Nearby schools have been closed out of caution, local media reports said, but MGM National Harbor remains open.

The ongoing police investigation is also affecting Metrobus routes, with the P90, P94, C11, P96 and P97 being delayed.

(This is a developing story. Check back for details)

